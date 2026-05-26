Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu News: Polaris, WNO, ADCC, and More (2026)

The world of Brazilian jiu-jitsu is buzzing with activity, and I'm here to dive into the latest developments and offer my insights. From title matches to cross-promotional events, the sport is evolving and captivating audiences worldwide.

The Polaris Phenomenon

Polaris 36, held in London, showcased the cream of the crop in jiu-jitsu. Ethan Crelinsten and Kendall Reusing's title defenses were thrilling, and Owen Jones' rise to featherweight gold is a story worth celebrating. But what makes this event particularly fascinating is the announcement of a cross-promotional squads match. Polaris vs. BJJ Stars: a battle of the best, pitting top grapplers against each other in a 90-minute spectacle. This event promises to be a landmark in the sport's history, and I can't wait to see how these all-star teams stack up.

Gamrot's ADCC Journey

Mateusz Gamrot, a UFC contender, has accepted the invitation to the 2026 ADCC World Championship. This is a significant move, as it showcases the crossover appeal of jiu-jitsu. Gamrot's previous experience at the 2019 Worlds sets a high bar, and his participation in the -77kg category in Poland will be a homecoming of sorts. Personally, I think this is a brilliant strategy to elevate the sport's profile and attract a wider audience.

Teen Talent Takes Center Stage

WNO 32 is set to feature a 4-man teen bracket at 145lb, with some of the sport's brightest young stars. JP Tran, Matthew Velez, Jay Ortiz, and Chingy Sainz will showcase their skills. Additionally, WNO is making history with its first teen girls' match, pitting Bebe Junco against Zoe Freeman. This is a huge step forward for gender equality in the sport, and I'm excited to see these young women make their mark.

PGF's Exciting Ninth Season

The PGF's ninth season kicked off with a bang in Las Vegas. Jett Thompson and the Kings lead after week one, but with five more weeks to go, the regular season is far from over. The league's growth and popularity are a testament to the sport's appeal, and I'm eager to see how the season unfolds.

UFC BJJ and ONE Championship Grappling

UFC BJJ has announced some intriguing matches for their upcoming card, including Joao Miyao vs. Jussier Formiga and Devhonte Johnson vs. Lucas Norat. Meanwhile, Tye Ruotolo will face Pawel Jaworski for the ONE 185lb championship. These matchups showcase the depth of talent in the sport and the growing interest from major promotions.

Women's Wrestling and BJJ's Intersection

Bella Mir, the IBJJF purple belt world no-gi champion, made history by winning a national championship at the inaugural women's wrestling NCAA's. This achievement highlights the crossover potential between grappling disciplines and the incredible talent of female athletes. It's a reminder that jiu-jitsu is not just a sport but a pathway to success in various grappling arts.

Black Belt Recognition

Max Holloway's black belt recognition by Pedro Sauer is a testament to his skills and dedication. This award is a significant milestone in any grappler's journey, and it's inspiring to see UFC fighters like Jean Silva and Bryce Mitchell embracing the art of jiu-jitsu outside the octagon.

Rafael Lovato Jr.'s Wrestling Journey

Rafael Lovato Jr.'s college wrestling adventure came to an end, but his reflection on the experience is a testament to his resilience. Lovato's journey showcases the challenges and rewards of pursuing multiple grappling disciplines. It's a reminder that the path to success is often filled with setbacks, but the growth and learning along the way are invaluable.

Conclusion

The world of Brazilian jiu-jitsu is a dynamic and ever-evolving landscape. From title matches to cross-promotional events, the sport is pushing boundaries and attracting new audiences. As an analyst, I find it fascinating to witness the growth and development of this martial art. The future of jiu-jitsu looks bright, and I can't wait to see what the next chapter holds.