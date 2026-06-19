The FIFA World Cup 2026 is underway, and the highly anticipated match between Brazil and Morocco is set to take place in New Jersey. As an expert analyst, I'm excited to delve into the key moments and provide my insights. The match kicks off with Brazil making a shock selection, choosing striker Igor Thiago over Matheus Cunha for their tournament opener. This decision is intriguing, given Thiago's impressive form in the Premier League, scoring over 20 goals in a single season. Brazil's starting lineup includes stars like Vinicius Jr. and Raphinha, while Neymar misses the game due to a calf injury. Morocco, on the other hand, is led by the talented Yassine Bounou and features players like Achraf Hakimi and Brahim Diaz. The match begins with Morocco dominating early on, with Bounou making a brilliant save to keep out a strike from Neil El Aynaoui. Brazil then has their best chance when a cross floats in front of Igor Thiago's head, but he just misses the target. The game is intense, with both teams displaying their skills and determination. The crowd in New Jersey is heaving, and the atmosphere is electric. As the match progresses, we witness a stunning goal from Morocco's Ismael Saibari, who chips the ball over the keeper with an unbelievable finish. This goal sets the tone for the rest of the match, and the first hydration break is called. The game continues with Brazil pushing for an equalizer, but Morocco's defense holds strong. The match ends with Morocco leading 1-0, and the crowd in New Jersey is buzzing with excitement. This result raises questions about Brazil's strategy and the impact of Neymar's absence. It's a thrilling start to the tournament, and I'm eager to see how the rest of the competition unfolds. The FIFA World Cup 2026 is shaping up to be a memorable one, and I'm confident that the Socceroos, led by their talented players, will make their mark.