Brazil's CVM Sets 60-Day Task Force for Tokenized Securities | Blockchain Regulation (2026)

Brazil's securities regulator, the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM), is taking a significant step forward in the realm of tokenization. The CVM has established a dedicated working group tasked with crafting an experimental framework for tokenized securities, with a primary proposal expected within a 60-day timeframe. This initiative marks a pivotal moment in the country's financial landscape, as it aims to address the complexities surrounding tokenized assets and their integration into the existing financial system.

The working group, comprising 14 CVM departments, will delve into critical aspects such as official ownership records, private key custody, transaction reversibility, and system liability. By engaging with government agencies, market associations, self-regulatory bodies, and external specialists, the group aims to gather diverse perspectives and expertise. This collaborative approach is crucial in navigating the intricate legal and technical challenges associated with tokenization.

Brazil's real-world asset market has already demonstrated significant growth, reaching approximately 12 billion reais ($2.34 billion). The CVM's proactive stance in establishing this framework aligns with its commitment to fostering innovation while ensuring regulatory compliance. The regulator's previous sandbox experiments will serve as valuable insights for shaping the new rules, allowing for a more nuanced understanding of the tokenization process.

One of the key considerations in this endeavor is the potential for blockchains to consolidate functions typically handled by exchanges, custodians, registrars, depositories, and settlement systems. This consolidation raises important questions regarding control over official ownership records, private key management, transaction reversibility, and liability in the event of system failures. By addressing these concerns, the CVM aims to create a robust and secure environment for tokenized securities.

Brazil's securities law already considers the economic characteristics of tokens, as evidenced by the CVM's 2022 guidance. This clarification emphasizes that the use of blockchain technology does not alter the classification of an asset as a security. Instead, the focus shifts to the surrounding context and the specific functions that blockchains can perform.

The establishment of this working group signifies a proactive approach by the CVM to stay at the forefront of technological advancements in the financial sector. By embracing tokenization, Brazil positions itself as a leader in exploring innovative ways to enhance market efficiency and accessibility. As the working group progresses, the financial industry eagerly anticipates the insights and regulations that will emerge, shaping the future of tokenized securities in Brazil.