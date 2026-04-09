Braxton Garrett: Miami Marlins Best To Wear Jersey Number 29 (2026)

Picture this: In the vibrant tapestry of Miami Marlins history, where jersey numbers weave tales of heroes and heartbreaks, few debates ignite as much passion as pinpointing the absolute best player to ever rock a specific digit. Today, we're diving into the Miami Marlins' iconic jersey number series, zeroing in on #29 – and trust me, the choice isn't just compelling; it's a testament to resilience, raw talent, and a dash of good old-fashioned Miami magic. But here's where it gets controversial: Is Braxton Garrett truly the undisputed king, or are we overlooking some under-the-radar legends? Stick around, because this spotlight might just challenge what you think you know about Marlins greatness!

Now, let's set the scene. The competition for the title of 'Best to Wear #29' in our Miami Marlins jersey battle series turned out to be surprisingly light – think of it as a relaxed stroll rather than a heated showdown. And without any more buildup, the Marlin Maniac Best To Wear The Miami Marlins Jersey Number Series proudly crowns Braxton Garrett as the frontrunner.

Why him, you ask? Well, Garrett doesn't just blend into the crowd; he shines as the most impactful Miami Marlins first-round draft pick in nearly a decade. Sure, we hope some of the newer recruits will soon claim the spotlight, but even factoring in the seasons he missed due to pesky injuries, Garrett's contribution stands out like a beacon. When he's on the mound, he's proven to be a reliable powerhouse in the Marlins' pitching lineup, delivering more than just adequacy – he's a steady force that Miami fans can count on.

And believe it or not, that 'more than solid' label packs a serious punch for Marlins players sporting #29. We've seen some heavy hitters in this series already, including World Series champions and All-Stars, like the standouts in the recent #30 feature (think of that link to Cliff Floyd's story for a refresher). But for #29, the options are limited, making Garrett's case even more pronounced. There is a World Series ring-holder on this list in Armando Almanza, yet his -0.9 WAR (that's Wins Above Replacement, a handy stat that measures a player's overall value compared to a league-average replacement – super useful for beginners to gauge impact) from 2003 was a bit underwhelming upon second look. Joining the 'not quite as impactful as you'd expect' club are a couple of real-deal Marlins insiders: Greg Dobbs, a pinch-hitting hero for the Fish from 2011 to 2014, and Ronny Paulino, a dependable catcher during the 2009 and 2010 seasons. Both brought solid effort, but their careers combined don't even approach half of Garrett's contributions to the team so far.

The nearest challenger for an honorable mention might be Gaby Sanchez, thanks to his unforgettable showdown with Nyjer Morgan – a wild, franchise-defining moment that Miami broadcasters still talk about. As the team's current announcer and a former first baseman, Sanchez wore #29 for a year in 2008 and even snagged an All-Star nod in 2011. Still, his entire Marlins tenure lags behind Garrett's impressive 4.6 WAR in the #29 jersey alone, not to mention his 5.8 WAR overall with Miami. And this is the part most people miss: You could argue an emotional case for Francisco Cervelli, who played a pivotal role in the Marlins' thrilling 2020 COVID-season push into the expanded playoffs, marking the end of his MLB journey.

Shifting focus back to Garrett, though, he's more than earned his throne through sheer merit. He was undeniably one of the Marlins' top performers in 2023, outpaced in WAR only by Luis Arraez and Jesus Luzardo. Plus, he's the sole Marlins pitcher besides Sandy Alcantara to toss a full nine-inning complete game for the franchise since 2018 – Sixto Sanchez pulled it off in one of those quirky 2020 seven-inning doubleheaders, but for the full nine innings over the last seven seasons, it's just Braxton and Sandy holding the fort.

Fingers crossed, Garrett gets the opportunity to widen that gap and rejoins the Marlins' rotation by 2026, building an even stronger legacy.

There you have it – a deep dive into why Braxton Garrett reigns supreme in #29. But let's stir the pot a little: Is this verdict set in stone, or could a controversial twist, like elevating an emotional pick such as Cervelli, change the game? Do you think WAR is the ultimate measure of a player's worth, or should heart and memorable moments weigh in more? We'd love to hear your take – agree with Garrett's crown, or disagree and nominate your own #29 hero? Drop your thoughts in the comments below and let's keep the Marlins conversation buzzing!