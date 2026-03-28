Braves Sign Martín Pérez to Minor League Deal: What It Means for the Team (2026)

In a move that’s already sparking debate among baseball fans, the Atlanta Braves have inked a minor league deal with veteran left-hander Martín Pérez—but here’s where it gets controversial: is this a savvy gamble or a risky bet on a pitcher coming off a season marred by injuries? According to Aram Leighton of Just Baseball, Pérez, who turns 35 in April, will likely join the major league camp during spring training. But this is the part most people miss: Pérez’s 2023 season with the White Sox was largely a write-off due to elbow and shoulder injuries, raising questions about his durability moving forward.

After signing a one-year, $5 million deal with Chicago, Pérez’s season took a turn when he hit the injured list in mid-April with elbow inflammation. Soon after, a flexor strain further complicated his return, leaving fans and analysts wondering if he’d pitch again that year. While he did return in August, another stint on the IL in September with a shoulder strain cut his season short. Despite the setbacks, Pérez managed to deliver 56 innings with a respectable 3.54 ERA, a 19.3% strikeout rate, a 9.6% walk rate, and a 39% ground ball rate—numbers that, while not stellar, hint at his potential when healthy.

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Throughout his career, Pérez has been known as a finesse pitcher, relying more on precision than power. His fastball has rarely topped 94.2 mph, typically sitting in the 91-92 mph range in recent years. However, in 2025, his velocity dipped below 90 mph, though injuries likely played a role. Pérez boasts a versatile six-pitch arsenal, including a four-seamer, sinker, cutter, slider, curveball, and changeup, which has allowed him to remain effective despite his lack of overpowering stuff.

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Over 1,631 2/3 career innings, Pérez has posted a 4.41 ERA, striking out just 16.3% of batters while walking 8.3%—around league average. His 48.4% ground ball rate is slightly above average, showcasing his ability to keep the ball on the ground. Notably, he shined in 2022 with the Rangers, posting a 2.89 ERA, which earned him a $19.65 million qualifying offer for 2023. However, that season appears to be an outlier, as his ERA ballooned back to the 4.50 range in the following years.

Bold question for the audience: Is Martín Pérez’s signing a smart low-risk, high-reward move for the Braves, or are they banking on a pitcher whose best days are behind him? Let us know your thoughts in the comments—this deal is sure to spark some heated debates!

Braves Sign Martín Pérez to Minor League Deal: What It Means for the Team (2026)

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