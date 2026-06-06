Braves Rotation Risks: Are the Braves Playing with Fire? | MLB Analysis (2026)

The Atlanta Braves are playing a risky game, and it's one that could leave fans feeling the heat. By not bolstering their starting rotation with another proven starter, the Braves are gambling with their season's success. But is this a calculated risk or a recipe for disaster?

Alex Anthopoulos, the team's president of baseball operations, is facing a fiery situation. With two potential starters, Spencer Schwellenbach and Hurston Waldrep, now out of the picture due to injuries, the Braves are already in a net negative position. And that's before considering the durability concerns surrounding their remaining starters, Chris Sale, Spencer Strider, Grant Holmes, and Reynaldo López.

Here's where it gets controversial: Anthopoulos seems reluctant to sign free-agent right-handers Lucas Giolito or Zack Littell, despite their proven track records. This is puzzling, especially when compared to the team's willingness to extend Sale, a 37-year-old lefty, for a hefty sum. Are the Braves missing out on potential upgrades?

The Braves' strategy becomes even more intriguing when examining their offseason approach. With a new manager, Walt Weiss, taking the reins, why didn't Anthopoulos pursue available playoff-caliber starters more aggressively? The answers aren't straightforward, as the team's roster management and player evaluations come into play.

Anthopoulos typically prefers early market moves, but the available options weren't enticing. Other teams have passed on Giolito and Littell, perhaps due to their perceived limitations as playoff starters. However, the Braves' hesitation might also be due to roster constraints, with two out-of-options pitchers, Bryce Elder and Joey Wentz, vying for the fifth spot.

Elder and Wentz show promise, but their options are limited. Giolito and Littell, on the other hand, are established starters with impressive recent performances. The Braves' current rotation is fragile, with Sale's durability in question and Holmes and López recovering from injuries. Strider, though showing promise, may also need workload management.

Anthopoulos' preference for less obvious, cost-effective starters is evident in the acquisition of Sale. But the team's pursuit of other starters, like Brandon Woodruff and Sonny Gray, didn't materialize due to various reasons, including draft pick compensation and trade package demands.

The Braves' financial situation adds another layer of complexity. While they stayed under the luxury tax threshold last season, they are currently close to the second threshold, which could impact their draft position in 2027. This might explain their hesitation in signing Giolito or Littell, but it's a delicate balance.

The Braves aren't alone in their rotation woes. The Philadelphia Phillies and Toronto Blue Jays also have concerns, proving that pitching attrition is a league-wide issue. However, the Braves' offense has the potential to mask these rotation deficiencies, with key players like Ronald Acuña Jr. and Austin Riley leading the charge.

The bullpen, led by Raisel Iglesias and Robert Suarez, looks solid. And the current rotation, if healthy, could be competitive. But one more injury could be catastrophic. Anthopoulos' optimism is admirable, but is it enough to prevent a season-long inferno?

Commentary Corner: Do you think the Braves are making a strategic decision or a costly mistake? Should they have signed Giolito or Littell? Share your thoughts on this controversial approach to building a championship-caliber rotation.