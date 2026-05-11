Braves Re-Sign Chris Sale: $27M for 2027, $30M Option for 2028 (2026)

Braves and LHP Chris Sale Ink New Deal, Adding $27 Million for 2027

The Atlanta Braves and left-handed pitcher Chris Sale have reached a contract agreement, adding $27 million for the 2027 season. This comes after Sale's impressive performance in the 2024 NL Cy Young Award, his first season with the team. The deal includes a $30 million team option for 2028, marking a significant step in Sale's career.

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Sale, 36, joined the Braves in December 2023 from the Boston Red Sox, signing a two-year contract worth $38 million, with an $18 million club option for 2026. The Braves exercised this option in November, solidifying Sale's role in the team's future.

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In his time with the Braves, Sale has been a force on the mound, boasting a 25-8 record and a 2.46 ERA in 49 starts and one relief appearance. His talent has earned him a spot on the All-Star team twice, bringing his total to nine All-Star selections. Sale's prowess extends beyond the Braves; in 15 major league seasons with the Chicago White Sox, Boston Red Sox, and Atlanta Braves, he has accumulated a 145-88 record and a 3.01 ERA, striking out an impressive 2,579 batters in 2,084 innings. His 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings are the highest among pitchers with 1,500 or more innings.

Sale's journey with the Braves has been transformative, especially after his struggles with the Red Sox, where he made nine trips to the disabled list due to shoulder and elbow issues. He underwent Tommy John surgery in 2020 and made a remarkable comeback, pitching in the big leagues again in 2021. This new contract signifies a fresh start for Sale, allowing him to continue his success with the Braves.

Additionally, the Braves have taken control of their local television broadcasts, with BravesVision as their new home. This move ensures the team's telecasts are produced, sold, marketed, and distributed in-house, marking a shift from MLB's involvement.

In other news, the Texas Rangers' shortstop prospect, Sebastian Walcott, underwent elbow surgery on Monday. The 19-year-old Walcott had an internal brace placed on his right elbow, with an estimated recovery time of five to six months. This procedure, considered less severe than a full reconstruction, leaves the door open for Walcott to return to play before the end of the 2026 season.

Braves Re-Sign Chris Sale: $27M for 2027, $30M Option for 2028 (2026)

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