Brace yourselves: a major league career could be on the line as Jurickson Profar faces a full 162-game suspension for a potential second PED-related violation, according to sources familiar with the case.

A person with knowledge of the process told The Associated Press that MLB intends to suspend the Braves outfielder for an entire season after what would be his second positive test for a performance-enhancing drug. The source spoke on condition of anonymity because the proceedings were still ongoing, following an initial report by ESPN."

Profar plans to ask the players’ association to file a grievance to appeal any discipline to MLB’s independent arbitrator, Martin F. Scheinman, another anonymous source said. Since this would be Profar’s second infraction, the appeal would occur after the suspension is announced.

Profar, an All-Star in 2024, already faced an 80-game suspension last year for testing positive for Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG), a hormone that aids testosterone production. He issued a statement at the time: “I would never willingly take a banned substance, but I take full responsibility and accept MLB’s decision.”

Profar’s agent, Dan Lozano, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In the season prior to this potential punishment, Profar returned strong from his prior suspension, hitting a home run on July 2 and finishing the 80-game stint with a .245 average, 14 home runs, 43 RBIs, and a .787 OPS. In 2024 he posted a robust .280 with career highs of 24 homers, 85 RBIs, and an .839 OPS.

During spring training this year, Profar disclosed a sports hernia surgery in November, requiring roughly six weeks of recovery. He has appeared in four games this spring, going 3-for-10 with three RBIs.

A Curaçao native, Profar had been slated to play for the Netherlands in the World Baseball Classic.

If the suspension stands, Profar would miss the postseason and forfeit the remainder of his $15 million salary for 2026 as part of his $42 million, three-year contract through 2027. He already forfeited half of his $12 million salary in 2025 due to the previous suspension.

Historically, he would be the seventh player to receive a 162-game ban for a second PED violation, joining a group that includes Jenrry Mejía (Mets), Marlon Byrd (Cleveland), Cody Stanley (free agent catcher), Francis Martes (Houston), Robinson Canó (Mets), and J.C. Mejía (Milwaukee). Mejía remains the only player to receive a lifetime ban, issued after a third positive test in 2016.

Earlier this year, four players faced suspensions for positive tests, including free agent outfielder Max Kepler for 80 games after testing positive for Epitrenbolone.

Offseason moves改变 included Braves signing left fielder Mike Yastrzemski to a two-year, $23 million deal, positioning Profar as the club’s primary designated hitter. If he’s unavailable, Drake Baldwin, the 2025 NL Rookie of the Year, could shift into DH duties when not catching. With Yastrzemski, Michael Harris, and Ronald Acuña Jr. in the outfield, options such as Eli White could contribute as a DH. The Braves also face uncertainty at shortstop, with Mauricio Dubón expected to begin the season as the starter, while Ha-seong Kim nurses a finger injury.

The potential absence of Profar could open the door for Dominic Smith, who signed a minor-league deal on February 17.

AP Sports Writer Charles Odum contributed to this report.