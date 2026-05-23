Braves' Profar Faces Lengthy Ban: The Story Behind the Second PED Violation (2026)

A Major Setback for the Braves: Profar's PED Scandal Unveiled

In a shocking turn of events, Atlanta Braves designated hitter Jurickson Profar finds himself facing a lengthy suspension, marking his second violation of performance-enhancing drug (PED) regulations in just a year. This news has sent shockwaves through the baseball world, leaving fans and analysts alike questioning the future of this talented player.

Profar, at 33 years old, has become the sixth player to receive such a severe penalty since Major League Baseball (MLB) implemented stricter measures for repeat offenders in 2014. The consequences are dire: he will forfeit his entire $15 million salary for the season and be ineligible for the postseason, a devastating blow to both the player and the team.

But here's where it gets controversial: Profar's absence leaves a gaping hole in the Braves' lineup. With starting pitchers Spencer Schwellenbach and Hurston Waldrep already sidelined due to elbow injuries, the team was hoping for a strong comeback after a disappointing 76-86 season. However, Profar's suspension, coming hot on the heels of an 80-game ban earlier this year for using human chorionic gonadotropin, has dealt a significant blow to their plans.

In a statement following his first suspension, Profar professed his love and respect for the game, insisting he would never intentionally cheat. The Braves, too, expressed their disappointment but hoped Profar would learn from this experience. Despite these sentiments, Profar's actions have now led to a full-season ban, leaving the Braves with a major roster dilemma.

After signing Profar to a lucrative three-year, $42 million contract last January, the Braves had high hopes for his performance. However, his suspension, which came after just four games of the season, has left a void in the team's lineup. Profar's return in July saw him deliver solid numbers, hitting .245/.353/.434 with 14 home runs and 43 RBIs while playing left field. But with his latest suspension, the Braves will have to rely heavily on other key players like Matt Olson, Austin Riley, Ozzie Albies, Michael Harris II, and Mike Yastrzemski to step up and fill the gap.

Profar's journey in baseball has been a rollercoaster. Once touted as the top prospect in the sport, he debuted at a young age with the Texas Rangers but spent more time on the injured list than on the field during his first five seasons. After stints with the Oakland Athletics, San Diego Padres, and Colorado Rockies, he returned to the Padres in 2024 and enjoyed a career year, hitting .280/.380/.459 with personal bests in home runs and RBIs.

While PED suspensions have decreased in recent years, with only a handful of cases over the last three years, Profar's situation is a stark reminder of the strict regulations in place. The last player to receive a 162-game ban was Milwaukee reliever J.C. Mejia in 2023, and he has not played affiliated baseball since. Others who have faced similar penalties include Robinson Cano, Francis Martes, Marlon Byrd, and Jenrry Mejia, the latter of whom tested positive a third time and remains the only player banned for life for PED violations.

With one year and $15 million remaining on his contract, Profar's future in baseball hangs in the balance. This story serves as a cautionary tale, highlighting the importance of integrity and fair play in sports. What are your thoughts on Profar's situation? Do you think the penalties for PED use are fair, or should there be more leniency for players who make mistakes? Share your opinions in the comments below!