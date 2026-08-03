Braves DFA Carlos Carrasco Again: What's Next for the Veteran Pitcher? | James Karinchak Called Up (2026)

The Braves' strategic maneuvers in the baseball world never cease to amaze, and their latest move involving Carlos Carrasco and James Karinchak is no exception. This time, the Braves have designated Carrasco for assignment, a familiar cycle that has played out several times before. But what makes this particular move intriguing is the introduction of Karinchak, a former Cleveland teammate of Carrasco, back into the major league scene.

The Carrasco Conundrum

Carrasco, a 39-year-old right-hander, finds himself in a familiar predicament. Due to his age and the rules governing the option process, the Braves must designate him for assignment whenever they wish to send him down to the minors. This cycle has become a regular occurrence, with Carrasco re-signing a minor league deal after each prior DFA and also signing a minor league contract as a free agent. It's a unique arrangement that benefits both parties, as Carrasco provides valuable depth and the Braves maintain flexibility in their roster management.

Despite being tagged for runs in his past two appearances, Carrasco's overall performance with the Braves has been commendable. In nine big league innings, he has held opponents to three runs on 10 hits and a walk, with four strikeouts. His work in Triple-A Gwinnett has been even more impressive, showcasing a 3.00 ERA with a 21% strikeout rate and a 5.6% walk rate. This consistency and effectiveness make him a valuable asset to the Braves' bullpen.

Karinchak's Comeback

James Karinchak, a 30-year-old right-hander, is making his return to the majors after a challenging journey. Once a promising reliever for the Cleveland Guardians, Karinchak's career took a turn due to injuries and command issues. He posted a 3.24 ERA in 133 1/3 innings from 2021-2023, but his walk rate of over 14% and a strikeout rate of 33.9% raised concerns. The 2024 season was a struggle, with Karinchak spending most of it on the minor league injured list due to a shoulder issue, pitching just 6 2/3 innings.

However, Karinchak's recent performance with the White Sox's Triple-A club in Charlotte has been encouraging. He has a 2.45 ERA in 29 1/3 innings, with a walk rate of nearly 17% and a fastball velocity of 92.7 mph. The Braves' decision to sign him in December suggests they believe in his potential. In 2026, Karinchak has pitched 25 2/3 innings with a 2.45 ERA, toning down his walks and punching out 38% of batters faced. His fastball velocity is improving, averaging 93.8 mph, which is a positive sign for his future.

The Future of Karinchak

With a minor league option remaining, Karinchak's future in the Atlanta bullpen is uncertain. His ability to continue showing improved command and velocity will be crucial. If he can carve out a role and stay healthy, he could be controllable through the 2027 season via arbitration. The Braves' decision to bring him back adds an intriguing layer to their bullpen dynamics, and only time will tell if it was the right move.

In my opinion, the Braves' strategy with Carrasco and Karinchak showcases their ability to adapt and make the most of their resources. It's a testament to their front office's creativity and understanding of the game. As a baseball fan, I find these behind-the-scenes maneuvers fascinating, especially when they involve players with such unique journeys.