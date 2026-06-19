Brandon Aubrey's Future with the Dallas Cowboys: Deadline Passes, What's Next? (2026)

The NFL's free agency period has brought an intriguing development for the Dallas Cowboys and their star kicker, Brandon Aubrey. With the deadline passing for outside teams to submit offer sheets, Aubrey's future with the Cowboys hangs in the balance.

The Tender Offer and Long-Term Plans

Aubrey, an All-Pro kicker, has been a restricted free agent since the end of his third season with the Cowboys. The team placed a second-round tender on him, offering a one-year deal worth $5.76 million. While this provides some security, it's not the long-term commitment Aubrey desires.

In his own words, Aubrey described his negotiations as a "waiting pattern," expressing his desire to stay in Dallas and secure a long-term deal. The Cowboys, however, seem content with the tender offer for now, with owner/GM Jerry Jones stating his satisfaction with Aubrey's current status.

A Journey to a Long-Term Deal

Stephen Jones, the Cowboys' COO and co-owner, described the negotiations as a "journey." This journey could lead to a long-term contract, but for now, it remains a work in progress. If Aubrey meets the requirements for an accrued season and doesn't sign a long-term deal, he'll become an unrestricted free agent next offseason.

Aubrey's Historic Season

The 2025 season was a historic one for Aubrey. He rewrote the NFL record books at his position, becoming the first kicker in history to make three 60+ yard field goals in a single season. In a game against the Lions, Aubrey achieved another first, hitting three 50+ yard field goals. He also became the first kicker with 10 or more 50+ yard field goal makes in three seasons.

Implications and Takeaways

Aubrey's impressive performance and the Cowboys' cautious approach to negotiations raise some interesting questions. Why are the Cowboys hesitant to commit long-term to a kicker who has consistently delivered such exceptional results? Is there a psychological aspect to kicking that makes teams more cautious about offering long-term deals?

The Cowboys' strategy could be a calculated risk, aiming to keep their options open while Aubrey's value is at its peak. However, it also highlights the unique challenges kickers face in negotiating contracts, especially when compared to other positions that receive more attention and higher salaries.

In my opinion, the Cowboys' approach could set a precedent for how kickers are valued and negotiated with in the future. It will be fascinating to see how this plays out and whether Aubrey's historic season will be enough to secure him a long-term deal with the Cowboys or if he'll need to explore other options to find the stability he seeks.