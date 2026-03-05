Brady Tkachuk's Struggles: What's Happening to the Senators' Captain? | NHL Analysis (2026)

Is Ottawa Senators Captain Brady Tkachuk in a Slump, or Is Something Else at Play?

Ottawa Senators fans are buzzing, and not in a good way. Their captain and star winger, Brady Tkachuk, had a rough night against the Utah Mammoth, finishing with a -3 rating in a disappointing 3-1 loss. But is this just a blip, or is there something more to the story? Let's dive in.

Tkachuk's line, featuring Shane Pinto and Fabian Zetterlund, struggled in their own zone, failing to generate much offense. The spotlight, however, is firmly on the captain as the Senators head to Colorado for a tough back-to-back series against a motivated Avalanche team.

One particularly concerning play saw Tkachuk turn the puck over, slowly backcheck, and then appear to take the rest of the shift at less than full speed. Adding to the woes, he missed two prime scoring chances on the power play and took an uncharacteristic slashing penalty.

The question is, what's going on?

It's easy to dismiss a bad game as just that – a bad game. Hockey players have them. But this particular performance, in a game the Senators couldn't afford to lose, has fans worried.

While Tkachuk's season hasn't been disastrous overall, this game highlighted a potentially concerning trend. It's a trend that could cost the Senators a playoff spot.

Here's where it gets interesting. Before Tkachuk's return from injury, the Senators went 11-5-4 in 20 games, the 4th best record in the Eastern Conference and 2nd best in the Atlantic division during that period. Players like Tim Stützle and Jake Sanderson stepped up, becoming true superstars. Dylan Cozens, Drake Batherson, and Shane Pinto also picked up the offensive slack.

That impressive run should have set the stage for a strong playoff push. But since Tkachuk's return, the Senators are 8-10-1. The promising momentum has effectively vanished. Now, 42 games into the season, they're at the bottom of the Atlantic Division and near the bottom of the Eastern Conference.

Tkachuk's production, with 20 points in 22 games, seems fine on the surface. But a deeper look reveals only 7 goals, which projects to a 26-goal pace over a full 82-game season. Five of those goals came during a three-game streak from December 15th-20th. This would be his lowest goals-per-game rate since the shortened 2021 Canadian Division season, his third year in the NHL.

The Injury Factor

The elephant in the room is the injury that sidelined him for 20 games. Tkachuk had surgery on his right thumb, and although he's been cleared to play, it's likely impacting his shooting ability, which could explain the lower goal-scoring rate.

Another aspect of Tkachuk’s game is fighting, but he wears a protective cast for his thumb during games, so he is unable to drop the gloves. It might be why he seems a bit less present in post-whistle scrums this season.

He had an injury-plagued calendar year of 2025, which has not been a tendency in Tkachuk’s career. We could be watching a player dealing with the mental battle that comes with returning from injuries.

The Olympic Question

But there's another elephant in the room: The upcoming Olympics in Milan.

It's crucial to address the social media speculation that the captain isn't giving his all to stay healthy for Team USA. This is unfair. Tkachuk has consistently shown his dedication to the Senators since joining the team in 2018. It's more probable that his injury is affecting his play.

However, if Tkachuk's performance continues to be inconsistent, and he then excels at the Olympics, it will undoubtedly fuel further speculation.

Ideally, Tkachuk would want his team comfortably in a playoff spot before the Olympic break. Unfortunately, the opposite is true. The Senators now need a significant winning streak just to be in contention.

To achieve that, they need their captain to elevate his game.

What do you think? Is Tkachuk's performance due to injury, Olympic concerns, or something else entirely? Share your thoughts in the comments below!