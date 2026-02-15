Bradford Bulls' New Signing, Will Gardiner, Faces Injury Setback (2026)

A major setback for the Bradford Bulls as their new signing, Will Gardiner, faces an extended absence due to a hamstring injury. This news has left fans and the team's management disappointed, especially as Gardiner was expected to make a significant impact in the upcoming Super League season.

Kurt Haggerty, the Bradford Bulls boss, revealed that Gardiner's injury is more severe than initially thought, with a recovery timeline stretching into March or April. This means the forward will miss the opening month of the Super League, a crucial period for any team's momentum and performance.

But here's where it gets controversial: Gardiner's absence could be a blessing in disguise for some of the Bulls' other new signings. With a packed lineup of fresh talent, many of whom impressed in their first outing against Doncaster, the team has the opportunity to gel and find their rhythm without the pressure of a star player's presence.

"Everybody, except for Will Gardiner, will be in contention for the Leeds game, if not definitely for the first round," Haggerty assured fans. He went on to explain that Gardiner's injury is a "longer hamstring tear," which requires more time for recovery.

However, the Bulls aren't without their fair share of injury concerns. Loghan Lewis, Joe Mellor, and Ebon Scurr were also absent from the Doncaster game, and Sam Hallas had to leave the field due to a Head Injury Assessment (HIA).

Haggerty commented on Hallas' performance, saying, "Sam has been unwell all week, which has affected his performance today. I didn't get to see the best of him due to his illness."

So, while the Bulls navigate these early season injuries, the question remains: Can they find the right balance and momentum without their key players? And will Gardiner's absence provide an opportunity for others to shine? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!