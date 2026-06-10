Bradford Bulls Eye Las Vegas Move: Three-Way Race for Super League's Sin City Trip (2026)

The Bradford Bulls are making waves in the rugby league world with their ambitious move to Las Vegas. This three-way race to play in Sin City next year has added an exciting twist to the sport, with the Bulls joining the favorites, Hull FC and St Helens, in the running. The Bulls' recent success in the Super League, including a strong start to the season and a loyal fan base, has positioned them as a serious contender. With a history of glory, having won the Super League four times and the Challenge Cup five times, the Bulls are no stranger to triumph. However, their entry into this race is not without challenges. The financial and logistical considerations of participating in an international event are significant, and the Bulls will need to carefully evaluate these aspects before making a final decision. The 2027 event will be a pivotal moment for Super League, building on the success of the previous two years. The inclusion of the Bulls would not only bring a new dimension to the competition but also provide an opportunity to showcase the sport's global appeal. As the discussions progress, the rugby league community eagerly awaits the outcome of this intriguing race, with the final decision set to be made in May. The future of the sport in the United States hangs in the balance, and the Bulls' potential involvement could be a game-changer for the league's expansion plans.

Bradford Bulls Eye Las Vegas Move: Three-Way Race for Super League's Sin City Trip (2026)

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