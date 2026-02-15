Brad Keselowski Reacts to Corey LaJoie's Epic NASCAR Clash LCQ Battle | Daytona 500 Prep (2026)

Brad Keselowski praises Corey LaJoie's performance in the NASCAR Clash Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ), highlighting LaJoie's determination and skill. Keselowski, who is recovering from a broken right femur, expressed his admiration for LaJoie's efforts, noting the challenges faced by the No. 6 RFK Racing Ford team. LaJoie, despite finishing third, showcased his competitive spirit and eagerness to improve, indicating a promising future in the sport.

Keselowski, however, faces his own challenges. He revealed his lack of a valid NASCAR driver's license, which prevents him from competing in the Clash. Keselowski is undergoing a rigorous medical evaluation and a significant rehabilitation plan to recover from his injury and be ready for the Daytona 500 on February 15. He aims to bounce back from a disappointing 2025 season, where he finished 20th in the final Cup Series standings.

The article also mentions LaJoie's part-time participation in the Cup Series last year, including the Daytona 500, and the contribution of On3's Thomas Goldkamp to the story.