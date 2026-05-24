Brad Binder Reveals What Makes Marc Marquez Unstoppable in MotoGP 2025 - Exclusive Insights (2026)

Marc Marquez's Unseen Edge: What Made Him a Spectacle in MotoGP 2025, According to Brad Binder!

Even though Brad Binder faced one of the most challenging seasons of his MotoGP career, he came away with a profound observation: world champion Marc Marquez always seemed to possess a hidden reserve of talent. It's a sentiment that speaks volumes about Marquez's sheer dominance.

During a race weekend, riders are intensely focused on their own performance. However, once the dust settles, many will rewatch the races to dissect the strengths and weaknesses of their competitors. And in the 2025 season, no rival was more dominant than Marc Marquez, who, before an unfortunate injury at Mandalika, secured victory in a staggering 25 out of 36 races. He's now a factory Ducati rider, a move that has many buzzing.

Brad Binder shared his insights with Crash.net, stating, "Well, the biggest thing is when you watch the races back at home, you can see Marc looks like he always had that little bit in his pocket." He elaborated, "Whenever he needed to pull something out of the bag or make a move, he always had that couple of per cent. So that was super impressive to watch."

This 'couple of per cent' was crucial. Marquez's championship run was punctuated by an incredible streak of 15 consecutive victories mid-season. Even after missing the final four rounds due to injury, he still finished a commanding 78 points ahead of his brother, Alex Marquez.

But here's where it gets controversial... While Marquez was remarkably consistent, his few defeats were often attributed to early race errors (COTA, Jerez, Misano), challenging wet conditions (Le Mans), or strategic decisions to secure the championship. The only other rider to achieve back-to-back Grand Prix wins was Marco Bezzecchi, and that happened after Marquez was sidelined. This raises the question: could anyone have truly challenged Marquez's dominance if he had stayed fully fit throughout the entire season?

It's fascinating to note that while seven different riders celebrated a Grand Prix win, only Marquez and Bezzecchi managed consecutive victories. Furthermore, every rider who finished in the top ten of the championship standings managed to secure at least one podium finish. Brad Binder, who finished 11th overall, was the highest-ranked rider without a podium, marking his first season without a 'champagne' celebration in MotoGP. Even riders like Johann Zarco (12th), Enea Bastianini (14th), and Joan Mir (15th) secured podiums, highlighting the competitive nature of the field outside of Marquez's exceptional performance.

Binder acknowledged the unpredictability of the season, admitting, "This year has also been really up and down for many riders. So it's difficult to know who's going to be where when you arrive at a different circuit."

Looking ahead, Binder, alongside teammate Pedro Acosta and Tech3 riders Enea Bastianini and Maverick Vinales, will be unveiling KTM's 2026 MotoGP livery tomorrow (Tuesday). This promises to be another exciting chapter for the team.

Now, over to you! Do you agree with Brad Binder's assessment of Marc Marquez's hidden talent? Was Marquez's 2025 season the most dominant display we've ever seen in MotoGP, even with the missed races? Or do you think the competition was closer than it appeared? Share your thoughts in the comments below – we'd love to hear your perspective!