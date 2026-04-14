Brad Binder Eyes Speed Boost at Buriram MotoGP Test | KTM RC16 Comfort Upgrade (2026)

Brad Binder, the factory KTM rider, is optimistic about his performance at the upcoming Buriram MotoGP test, hoping that his newfound comfort on the RC16 will translate into speed. Despite finishing the Sepang test 15th overall, Binder is confident that his recent improvements will pay off. With the help of Toprak Razgatlioglu's former crew chief, Phil Marron, Binder has been working on his confidence and comfort on the bike, which he believes will lead to better lap times.

Binder acknowledges that he still has work to do, especially considering his time-attack struggles last season. However, he is encouraged by his recent progress and is hopeful that he can continue to build on it. During the Sepang test, Binder's best lap came during his final run, after he had put together a preferred package of parts, but he still feels there is room for improvement.

Binder is particularly focused on improving his single-lap speed, which was a weakness for him last season. He is confident that with more time and fine-tuning, he can find the last bit of speed he needs. The final pre-season MotoGP test will take place at Buriram on February 21-22, and Binder is eager to put his plans into action and see how his comfort translates into speed.

This test is especially important for Binder, as it comes just one week before the Thai Grand Prix season opener. With the support of his team and the insights gained from the Sepang test, Binder is optimistic about his chances at the upcoming race. As he prepares for the Buriram test, Binder is determined to put his recent improvements into practice and see how far he can go.