Boycotts Stop at the Runway: Israeli Designers and Models Keep Advancing in Global Fashion (2026)

While the world debates boycotts, Israeli fashion soars to new heights. But here's where it gets controversial: as online activism ramps up, the global fashion industry seems to be marching to its own drumbeat, unfazed by the political storm. Is this a testament to the industry's ability to separate art from politics, or a glaring example of its indifference to global issues? Let’s dive into this fascinating paradox.

In a striking contrast to the boycotts dominating culture, academia, and tech, Israeli designers, models, and photographers are experiencing unprecedented global success. This week, Hed Mayner, an Israeli fashion designer, will showcase his work at the prestigious Pitti Uomo menswear fair in Florence—an honor reserved for only a select few. Meanwhile, Yarden Hanuka of the JOR-D brand will present his innovative designs in the Super Styling section, pushing the boundaries of genderless tailoring and non-seasonal materials. But this is just the tip of the iceberg.

Israeli models are taking the world by storm. Just last month, Sun Mizrahi strutted down the New York City subway for Chanel’s high-profile show, while Michal Harodi graced Versace’s latest campaign. Sharon Ganish, a former Versace star, made a stunning comeback in Phoebe Philo’s debut campaign and is now featured in Gucci’s highly anticipated lookbook by Demna. And let’s not forget Dorit Revelis, who’s dominating campaigns for Tommy Hilfiger, Zimmermann, and Max Mara. But here’s the part most people miss: these successes aren’t isolated incidents—they’re part of a broader trend.

Despite the political turmoil, Israeli fashion professionals insist their identity is “not an issue.” Nir Hezroni, owner of Inch Models, puts it bluntly: “Fashion brands don’t care where a model is from—they care about how she looks and what she brings to the table.” This sentiment is echoed by Rotem Gur of R&R Models, who highlights the industry’s ability to separate talent from nationality. “It’s admirable to judge a person by their art, not by where they were born,” she says. But is this separation always so clean? And this is the part most people miss: while some models report facing degrading treatment or being asked to conceal their Israeli identity, others, like Dorit Revelis, command such respect that no one dares challenge them.

The fashion industry’s resilience to boycotts isn’t new. During the intifadas of the 1980s, 1990s, and early 2000s, Israeli models continued to thrive globally. Similarly, Russian models faced minimal backlash after the Russia-Ukraine war in 2022. While independent labels like GmbH and Moschino have criticized Israel or Russia, most fashion houses remain focused on casting the best talent, regardless of political tensions. But why? Follow the money, and you’ll find that many fashion conglomerates are led by Jewish figures with ties to Israel, including designers like Ralph Lauren and Donna Karan, and executives like Sidney Toledano, former CEO of LVMH. This raises a thought-provoking question: Is the fashion industry’s indifference a result of its leadership, or is it simply prioritizing profit over politics?

Israeli institutions are also making waves internationally. Last month, five graduates of Bezalel Academy’s jewelry and fashion department won first place at the Global Footwear Awards, with their design ‘Otzi, the iceman, a shoe without an end’—a masterpiece blending prehistoric inspiration with cutting-edge technology. Meanwhile, Shenkar College continues to dominate international competitions, with graduates like Tamar Elbaz and Inbal Heffer winning top prizes for their innovative and sustainable designs. Ilan Beja, head of Shenkar’s fashion department, sums it up: “In fashion, they talk about curriculum, creativity, and student exchanges, not what’s on the news.”

But here’s the burning question: Why does fashion seem immune to the boycotts gripping other industries? Is it political indifference, a deliberate separation of art and politics, or simply the industry’s relentless pursuit of profit? And what does this say about the values of the fashion world? As Israeli talent continues to shine on the global stage, one thing is clear: the runway doesn’t stop for politics. But should it? We’d love to hear your thoughts—do you think the fashion industry should take a stand on political issues, or is it right to keep art and politics separate? Let us know in the comments!