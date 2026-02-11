Boxxer's Big Move: New PPV Platform and 2026 Lineup (2026)

Get ready for a boxing revolution! The future of pay-per-view (PPV) is about to be reshaped, and it's an exciting prospect for boxing enthusiasts.

Ben Shalom, the mastermind behind Boxxer, has unveiled plans for a groundbreaking PPV platform. This comes as Boxxer's 2026 lineup takes shape, and the boxing world is buzzing with anticipation.

But here's where it gets controversial: Boxxer's journey to this point has been a bit of a rollercoaster. In June, they parted ways with Sky Sports, a move that left many fans wondering about the future of their beloved fights. However, Boxxer quickly found a new home on the BBC, a move that expanded their reach to every household in the UK.

The BBC, being a non-profit organization, cannot charge for events, which presented a unique challenge for Boxxer. How could they generate the funds needed for high-profile bouts? Well, Shalom has a clever solution up his sleeve.

"Our partnership with the BBC is solid, and we're committed to delivering big fights. But we're also introducing a PPV model, which we'll unveil next week. It won't be on the BBC, though," Shalom revealed to BoxingScene and other media outlets.

Shalom further clarified that this PPV platform would be non-subscription-based, meaning fans would only pay for the fights they want to watch.

When Boxxer initially partnered with the BBC, there were rumors of a limited schedule, with only four events per year. However, Boxxer has already delivered two shows, with two more lined up for early 2026. This suggests that Boxxer is gearing up for a busy year.

"We have dates set for March 7, April 4, and May 2," Shalom confirmed. "We're on track for a consistent schedule of shows, and I'm not going to give away all the details just yet."

So, how has the BBC responded to Boxxer's efforts so far? While the two main events didn't go as planned, with Frazer Clarke and Callum Simpson suffering defeats, the fights were competitive and, most importantly, entertaining.

"The BBC is blown away by the level of fights we're delivering. They don't have the same budget as other broadcasters, but we've found a model that works. Sponsors are happy with the exposure, and it's a win for British boxing. We need this partnership to keep boxing thriving in the UK," Shalom explained.

And this is the part most people miss: Boxxer's impact on the sport goes beyond just delivering exciting fights. Shalom believes that having a national broadcaster like the BBC invested in boxing is crucial for the sport's long-term health.

"It's like an oil tanker - it takes time to get moving, but once it does, it gains momentum. We're already seeing the positive effects, and I believe this will become the most powerful platform for building boxing stars in the UK. It's an incredible opportunity, and we're just getting started."

So, what do you think? Is Boxxer's PPV platform a game-changer for boxing? Will it revolutionize the way we watch and support the sport?