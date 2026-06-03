Boxing's Best Fighters of the 21st Century: Expert Analysis and Predictions (2026)

Daily Bread Mailbag: Ranking the 10 best fighters of the 21st century

The one and only Breadman is back with your weekly fix of boxing wisdom and on the menu this week includes: Best fighters of the century so far; Lopez-Stevenson and Murtazaliev-Kelly predictions; fighters with the best footwork; Michael Spinks vs. Bob Foster. Enjoy!

Bread's Response to Jeremy's Question:

The next kid gets noticed because he has a local promoter who is willing to put him on their shows. The next kid gets noticed because someone, somewhere, with boxing eyes notices him. You know if I weren’t training fighters I would love to be a talent scout for big companies. They often miss the ball. They sign the most marketable fighter, instead of the most talented fighter. They sign the fighter who doesn’t respect their investment instead of the disciplined fighter who shows respect to the investment by making weight and not embarrassing the companies. When boxing gets its priorities straight, then it will prosper again.

One more thing, ProBox is doing a similar show to Friday Night Fights. Stand behind ProBox and watch the evolution of their prospects. Hopefully they pick the right talent. It’s all about the talent. If you see what Top Rank just did with Raymond Muratalla then you know; sign the talent and the marketability will take care of itself.

Bread's Response to The Ring's Top 10 List:

I don’t mind analytics but common sense also has to be part of the formula. I like your list and I like the Ring’s list. Without forensic analytics here is my top 10 of the 21st century.

Mayweather Pacquiao Crawford Usyk Inoue Hopkins Chocolatito Canelo Ward Loma

GGG, Kovalev, Wlad, Marquez and Calzaghe all have strong cases to be on the list and probably should, but I didn’t do this forensically with analytics so it’s possible I missed something. My reasoning for my top 5 is simple. These were the 5 best fighters in terms of elite wins, accomplishments, and eyeball test. These were the 5 fighters I feel most comfortable with winning against the field.

Bread's Response to Doug's Question:

See I see things differently. I think the “next” superstar just earns it. For example, no one anointed Manny Pacquiao. He didn’t have the perfect record. He wasn’t an Olympian. He just got better and better before our eyes and the next thing you know, he was the man who moved the needle. We don’t have to look for the next superstar. He’s going to look us in our eyes when he arrives. It may be someone we know, it may be someone we aren’t familiar with just yet. Let’s let it happen organically instead of looking for him.

Bread's Response to the Question about Shakur Stevenson vs. Teofimo Lopez:

Let’s see if and how he beats Lopez first. I think we rush to judgment too fast in boxing. Personally, I don’t know if beating Lopez would make Shakur the best fighter in the world. I don’t think that puts him past Inoue or Usyk just yet. But I would need to see the performance to be sure. So, for now, let’s say it moves him up the pound for pound list.

Bread's Response to the Question about Footwork:

Loma has special footwork but there are others in modern boxing who also have excellent feet. If we are talking modern boxing we can go back to the 80s. Ray Leonard and Roberto Duran had tremendous feet. As did Wilfredo Benitez and Salvador Sanchez. Orlando Canizales. Pernell Whitaker. Manny Pacquiao. Roy Jones. Floyd Mayweather. Oleksandr Usyk. Bam Rodriguez. Andre Ward. Sambu Kalambay. All of these fighters have tremendous feet. I’m sure I missed a few, so let me throw in Dmitri Bivol and Shakur Stevenson while I’m thinking.

Bread's Response to the Question about Trainer Loyalty:

Fighters are a little crazy. So, their logic is slightly off. Ryan Garcia allegedly accused Joe Goossen of letting out information from his camp, concerning his fight with Tank Davis. Garcia fired Goossen. Goossen does not owe Garcia anything. Goossen has a right to earn a living. He has a right to train whoever he wants and if the fighter he trains happens to fight Garcia then so be it. It’s ridiculous, in fact, to suggest Goossen owes Garcia anything. If Garcia didn’t want Goossen to train other fighters then he shouldn’t have fired him.

Bread's Response to Katlholo's Question about Michael Spinks vs. Bob Foster:

I feel like Lopez and Stevenson is a complex match up. The fight has many possible scenarios. I feel like if Stevenson was a basketball player he averages 25 points per game. In a 5-game stint, he scores 24, 26,25, 24 and 26. I feel like if Lopez was a basketball player he averages 23 points per game. But he scores 50, 10, 15, 20, 20. Stevenson is the more consistent fighter. Lopez has shown he’s capable of monster nights but he’s also shown he’s capable of very off nights. The question I have is: Why is Lopez so inconsistent?

I feel like it stems from his adaptability to certain styles. I think Lopez is a very good puncher but against good boxers he doesn’t apply his punching power. I think this fight goes the distance regardless of who wins. Stylistically, I feel like Lopez can cause Stevenson issues if he decides to move and box and make Stevenson come get him. I think that’s his best bet to win especially if he has success early and Stevenson becomes frustrated. Frustration causes mistakes and with Stevenson not being a huge puncher, it may cause him some anxiety if he’s down early. But I can’t get Lopez’s struggles out of my mind. I also feel like when Lopez is having one of those off nights, he doesn’t turn it around mid-fight. The performance continues to be uneven throughout. That’s why I’m picking Shakur Stevenson by decision. I expect some controversy in the scoring, but I’m more comfortable picking Stevenson because of consistency, jab, and ability to concentrate throughout.

Bread's Response to the Question about Kelly vs Murtazaliev:

Josh Kelly has never knocked my socks off. I feel like he tries too hard to be sharp and it tightens him up. I also feel like he’s taken too long to develop as a fighter. But ever since this fight was announced I had a feeling Kelly would win. Honestly a gut instinct. Something tells me that Bakhram struggles to make weight. Look at his eyes and face leading up to the weigh in. He seems severely depleted. Kelly seems fresher. I also have a feeling that Bakhram is very good but he’s not as good as he looked against Tim Tszyu. Tszyu fought a very poor fight vs Bakhram. Against the odds, I’m going to say that Kelly fights a flashy fight and the crowd gets on his side. I’m going to say that Kelly runs out of gas late but Bakhram, who has travelled to make weight, is not fresh either going down the stretch and Kelly pulls out a huge upset. I can see the fight being similar to Froch vs Groves I with Bakhram being Froch and Kelly being Groves. Except Kelly doesn't get stopped late. I know I sound crazy based on Bakhram’s performance vs Tszyu and Kelly’s recent form. But my guts are my guts and if I’m wrong, expect Kelly to perform at a higher level than anticipated. This is his first title shot and fighters put EVERYTHING into their first title shots.