Bowels of Hell Review: When Constipation Meets Horror Comedy (2026)

Diving Deep into the ‘Bowels of Hell’: When Constipation Meets Comedy in a Gruesome Horror Flick



Imagine a world where the mundane horrors of everyday life blend with the grotesque absurdity of a horror film. The Brazilian horror comedy, Bowels of Hell, takes this idea and flushes it down the proverbial toilet, offering a wild ride set in a decrepit apartment complex where the tenants are blissfully ignorant of the horrific plumbing issues that plague their homes—until it's far too late to do anything about it. Directed and written by Gurcius Gewdner and Gustavo Vinagre, the film revels in its over-the-top gross-out humor while weaving in ambitious social critiques that tackle generational rifts, gender politics, and the emotional blockages we all face.

In the lead role, Martha Nowill plays Malu, a dedicated mother balancing her bustling career as an event planner, specializing in the increasingly controversial trend of gender reveal parties. This professional choice stirs tension with her rebellious child, Genesis, portrayed by Benjamín Damini, who identifies as nonbinary. However, Malu’s struggles extend beyond mere professional conflicts; she grapples with deep-seated trauma and persistent bowel issues stemming from the tragic, albeit bizarre, death of her other child, which was caused by a freak accident involving a toilet that was anything but accidental.

The plumbing in this building is tired of the residents’ nonsense.

Gewdner and Vinagre draw inspiration from early works of Peter Jackson, pouring on the gore with abandon and ensuring that no bodily fluids are left untouched in their exploration of this chaotic world filled with cursed toilets. The practical special effects work hard to achieve maximum shock value, with some of the deaths being particularly gruesome. Interestingly, these moments of horror are used judiciously, especially in the beginning, as they build tension among the characters. Here, metaphor takes precedence over outright horror, leading to a horrifyingly satisfying climax that ultimately resolves the buildup—both in terms of plot and character arcs.

However, getting to this climactic moment may feel like a slow journey, as the film spends considerable time exploring socially charged exchanges and conflicts, often prioritizing social critique over character development. Malu, with her high-strung nature, struggles to gain sympathy, especially with her contentious parenting style toward her headstrong teen. This lack of likability serves a purpose; the characters are intentionally designed to be self-absorbed, caught up in their petty squabbles, blind to the chaos unfolding around them. Bowels of Hell makes no effort to disguise its intentions, choosing to confront its audience with unabashed boldness.

While the constant bickering among characters may test viewers' patience, both Nowill and Damini shine through with exceptional physical comedy. Nowill, in particular, demonstrates a remarkable willingness to embrace the vulnerability required by the script. In a film that introduces the term "fecaloma" as a plot element and opens with a child’s exaggerated demise at the hands of a monstrous toilet, it’s clear that the situations Malu finds herself in are anything but ordinary.

Yet, Bowels of Hell attempts to address an array of themes, leading to a somewhat muddled narrative as certain ideas remain underexplored, creating occasional pacing issues. The repetition of certain satirical elements, particularly the sharp critique of gender reveal parties, can feel overwhelming, hammering the point home repeatedly. Nevertheless, Gewdner and Vinagre manage to corral their ambitious vision into a thrilling and chaotic finale.

By grounding this high-concept horror film in relatable real-world dilemmas, the filmmakers cleverly render familiar anxieties through the lens of absurd horror and humor. However, even with its intentional design, spending extended time with the self-involved residents of this beleaguered building may stretch the viewer's tolerance before the anticipated gory chaos finally erupts. Despite its quirks and flaws, Bowels of Hell stands out as a commendable, silly, and audacious endeavor, reminding us all of the importance of dietary fiber.

Bowels of Hell made its debut at the Rotterdam International Film Festival, with release details still forthcoming.