Bowel Cancer in Young People: Causes and Prevention (2026)

The alarming rise of bowel cancer among people under 50 has sparked concern, with experts revealing potential causes and daily habits that could be contributing factors. Recent deaths of young celebrities, such as James Van Der Beek and Dame Deborah James, have brought attention to this issue. Studies show a rapid increase in early-age bowel cancer cases worldwide, with those under 49 in Britain being 50% more likely to develop the disease compared to the early 1990s. Scientists are working to uncover the causes, with Professor Sarah Berry leading a £20 million study called Prospect. Berry emphasizes that while the exact reasons are still being investigated, there are several lifestyle changes individuals can make to reduce their risk of developing bowel cancer.

Processed Meat

Regular consumption of processed meat, such as bacon, ham, sausages, and salami, is a well-known potential cause. The World Health Organization classifies these meats as carcinogens due to the presence of nitrates, which are used for preservation. Studies show that eating 50 grams of processed meat daily increases the risk of bowel cancer by 18%.

Sugary Drinks

Sugary drinks, including fizzy beverages and juices, are also identified as a significant risk factor. A 2022 report revealed that one in eight UK adolescents consume sugary drinks daily. A US study in 2020 found that women who drank two sugar-sweetened beverages daily were twice as likely to develop early-age bowel cancer compared to those who consumed one a week. Professor Berry highlights the rising consumption of these drinks among young people in the UK.

Ultra-Processed Foods

Artificial ingredients in supermarket products, known as ultra-processed foods (UPFs), are emerging as a leading cause. UPFs include emulsifiers, flavorings, and stabilizers, often found in ready-meals, sauces, spreads, chocolate, fizzy drinks, and bread. A Chinese study of female nurses under 50 found a significant association between high UPF intake and bowel polyps. Experts suggest that these chemicals, especially emulsifiers, may irritate the gut lining, increasing cancer risk. Further research is needed to establish this link.

Fiber Intake

A common nutrient deficiency in Britons, with less than a tenth consuming enough fiber, may contribute to the rise in early-age bowel cancer. The NHS recommends 30g of fiber daily, which can be achieved through a balanced diet of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, beans, lentils, and nuts. Studies show that every extra 10g of fiber consumed daily reduces the risk of bowel cancer by 10%. Professor Berry suggests that fiber may protect the gut from other cancers, diluting harmful chemicals and reducing intestinal lining damage.

Alcohol Consumption

Drinking alcohol without meals could increase the risk of bowel cancer. While alcohol is already known to raise cancer risk, studies indicate that consuming it without food may further elevate the chances. A 2023 study found that regular alcohol consumption without food increased the risk of bowel cancer by 10%. Professor Berry attributes this to the potential damage to the gut lining, as food absorbs alcohol, making it less harmful.

Inflammatory Bowel Disease

An underlying health condition, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), affects half a million Britons and significantly raises the risk of bowel cancer. IBD, comprising Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, triggers debilitating stomach pains and inflammation in the digestive system. A Swedish study found that IBD increases the risk of bowel cancer by around 600%. Experts suggest that the gut damage caused by IBD could lead to cancerous changes.

Sedentary Lifestyle

Spending extended periods sitting down may also contribute to bowel cancer. Studies show that sedentary lifestyles increase the disease's prevalence. A 2023 study of 430,000 Britons found a 30% higher risk of bowel cancer among those who watched TV for five hours or more daily compared to those who watched less than an hour. Experts link this to higher rates of obesity and diabetes among office workers, who often have desk-based jobs.