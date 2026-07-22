Botswana's Healthcare Crisis: Reforming a Diamond-Funded System (2026)

Botswana's healthcare system, once funded by its diamond industry, has faced significant challenges, leading to a public health emergency. This crisis has highlighted the fragility of even strong-seeming public health systems, especially when donor assistance is reduced. Botswana, a stable middle-income country, has experienced a fiscal shock due to the decline in diamond revenues, which has impacted its healthcare system. While the initial conclusion might be that reduced revenue leads to worse health outcomes, the reality is more complex. Botswana's diamond revenues enabled the construction of a universal public health system, ensuring that most people are within five kilometers of a clinic. However, these revenues also masked the system's weaknesses, leading to problems that were paid for rather than fixed. Drug prices were inflated, supply chains were inefficient, and public capacity was hollowed out through outsourcing. When revenues fell, these issues became impossible to ignore. The solution often proposed is to inject more 'private-sector rigour' into public health delivery, but this can fragment care, raise costs, and divert scarce health budgets into profit margins. Private providers have a role, but where care can be delivered at cost within a strong public system, it is more affordable and sustainable than outsourcing. When healthcare is outsourced, accountability becomes blurred, and people turn to the government when shortages hit. Botswana is taking steps to reform and rebuild its healthcare system. They are expanding public capacity, bringing the largest private hospital into public ownership, restructuring the national medicines procurement body, and establishing a national health intelligence centre. These reforms aim to ensure that mothers can find antibiotics for their children and that patients needing dialysis don't have to travel long distances. However, Botswana cannot fully secure its medicine supply alone. Africa must produce more of the treatments its people rely on. The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) offers an opportunity to build regional pharmaceutical industries designed to serve public health first, similar to what Europe and Asia did decades ago. AfCFTA provides scale and predictable demand, turning fragmented national markets into a regional economy large enough to attract investment. It also creates conditions for governments to use African suppliers in public procurement, turning health budgets into a driver of industrial development. While AfCFTA has been largely ratified, implementation remains uneven. Governments must give it force through their laws, institutions, and choices. Ambition for the continent works when governments take responsibility at home. Resilience in healthcare is not created by spending alone; it is built through public capacity, which only governments can sustain. Botswana has learned this through crisis, and now reform is necessary to rebuild its healthcare system.
Botswana's Healthcare Crisis: Reforming a Diamond-Funded System (2026)
References
- https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2026/feb/21/botswana-diamond-funded-healthcare-failed-reformed-rebuilt
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