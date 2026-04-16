Boston Celtics: How a Proposed Trade Could Address Their Center Position Need (2026)

The Boston Celtics' roster has undergone a significant transformation, leaving a glaring hole at the center position. With the departure of Kristaps Porzingis to the Hawks and the free agency exits of Al Horford and Luke Kornet, the team's depth and talent took a hit. Brad Stevens' move to acquire Luka Garza and promote Neemias Queta to the starting lineup has shown promise, but it's not enough to contend for the championship just yet.

The Celtics' Center Conundrum: A Potential Solution?

Enter ClutchPoints' Bailey Bassett, who proposes a trade that could address this issue. Bassett suggests the Celtics acquire Walker Kessler from the Utah Jazz, a move that could significantly bolster their frontcourt.

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But here's the catch: Kessler is currently out for the season with an injury and is on an expiring contract. So, any trade would require an agreement for him to re-sign with the Celtics.

A Controversial Move?

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While Kessler's absence this season might be a concern, his potential long-term impact could be significant. He would provide an interior presence on both ends of the court, a much-needed addition to the Celtics' rotation. And with his contract situation, the team could potentially secure a long-term solution at the center position.

However, this move is not without its risks. Would Stevens be willing to take a chance on a player who might not be available for the current season? And even if Kessler re-signs, will he be the missing piece that elevates the Celtics to championship contenders?

This proposed trade certainly sparks debate. Do you think the Celtics should go all in on Walker Kessler, or is there a better strategy to address their roster needs? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Boston Celtics: How a Proposed Trade Could Address Their Center Position Need (2026)

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