Boston Braces for Historic Snowstorm: 20+ Inches Expected (2026)

Brace yourselves, Boston! A colossal winter storm is barreling towards the region, threatening to dump over 20 inches of snow this weekend. But here's where it gets even more intense: this isn't just about snow—it’s a full-blown Arctic assault, complete with bone-chilling temperatures and a potentially crippling ice storm in the southern regions. Maps and forecasts are painting a picture of a weekend that could rival some of the most memorable winter storms in recent memory. And this is the part most people miss: while the snow totals are grabbing headlines, the real danger lies in the extreme cold and ice that could leave millions without power and cities at a standstill.

By January 22, 2026, the National Weather Service had already issued winter storm watches and warnings spanning over 2,000 miles, from the desert Southwest to New England. Major cities across the Texas Panhandle, Ohio Valley, Mid-Atlantic, and Northeast are bracing for more than a foot of snow. But just south of these areas, a destructive ice storm is expected to wreak havoc, shutting down airports and leaving entire cities paralyzed for days.

Let’s break it down:

The Cold Snap: It all begins with a bitter Arctic blast sweeping in on Friday evening. By Saturday morning, temperatures in southern New England will plummet to between -10 and 10 degrees, with wind chills making it feel like -25 to -15 degrees. Pro tip: Under these conditions, frostbite can set in on exposed skin in less than 30 minutes. While the winds will ease later on Saturday, the frigid temperatures will persist through the weekend.

The Snow Timeline: Light snow will start falling across Massachusetts mid-to-late Sunday morning, intensifying into steady, heavy snowfall by nightfall. The storm’s peak will hit from roughly 5 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday, with snow continuing—though lighter and more scattered—through Monday afternoon. Roads will deteriorate rapidly on Sunday evening, making travel treacherous between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. Monday.

Snowfall Predictions: We’re looking at a widespread 10-20 inches of snow across southern New England, with the potential for even higher totals in certain areas. The snow will be light and fluffy, making it easier to clear—though don’t be surprised if you can use a leaf blower to clean off your car! The good news? This type of snow doesn’t stick to trees and power lines as much, so power outages should be minimal.

But here’s where it gets controversial: The South Coast, Cape Cod, and the Islands might see a mix of ice or rain, which could lower snow totals. Meanwhile, a coastal front near I-95 could create a stark temperature divide, with towns just miles apart experiencing up to a 20-degree difference. This could mean heavier, wetter snow in eastern areas, while regions northwest of I-495, including Worcester County, could see significantly higher snowfall due to the ‘fluff factor.’

Lower vs. Higher Snowfall: On the lower end, we could see 6-12 inches if rain or ice mixes in or if the Arctic air takes longer to saturate. On the higher end, 18-24+ inches are possible where temperatures stay in the teens and the fluff factor maximizes. And let’s not forget the wildcard: localized heavy snow bands that could dump 1 inch per hour in small areas, though these are nearly impossible to predict.

Blizzard Conditions? Not Likely: While this storm is technically a nor’easter, the winds will be relatively mild, with gusts of 20-40 mph along the immediate coastline. Blizzard conditions require sustained winds over 35 mph and visibility under a quarter-mile for three hours—something we’re not expecting here. So, while it’ll be messy, it won’t be a full-blown blizzard.

Thought-Provoking Question: With climate change bringing more extreme weather events, are we prepared for storms like this to become the new normal? Share your thoughts in the comments—do you think we’re doing enough to adapt to these increasingly severe winter storms?

Stay safe, stay warm, and stay tuned to WBZ-TV, WBZ.com, and CBS News Boston for the latest updates. The WBZ NEXT Weather team has you covered every step of the way.