Borderlands 4 Switch 2 Port Development PAUSED! What This Means for Gamers (2026)

A shocking development in the gaming world has left fans of Borderlands 4 on the Nintendo Switch 2 in suspense. Take-Two Interactive, the game's publisher, has announced a pause in the development of the highly anticipated port. This news comes as a surprise, especially considering the initial release date was set for October 3, 2025.

But here's where it gets controversial... Gearbox, the game's developer, cited the need for "additional development and polish time" as the reason for the indefinite delay. However, Take-Two's spokesperson remained tight-lipped about the specific reasons for pausing the Switch 2 port, leaving fans and industry experts alike speculating about the underlying causes.

Take-Two's focus, according to their spokesperson, is on delivering quality post-launch content and optimizing the game. They emphasized their ongoing collaboration with Nintendo and expressed excitement about bringing more titles to the Switch 2 platform in the future, including PGA Tour 2K25 and WWE 2K26.

In their latest financial report, Take-Two highlighted a boost in revenue driven by their NBA 2K and Grand Theft Auto franchises. Net revenue increased by an impressive 25% to $1.7 billion, with net bookings rising by 28% to $1.76 billion. Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick attributed this success to the outperformance of all their labels and the highly anticipated launch of Grand Theft Auto 6, scheduled for November 19, 2026.

Zelnick also spoke about the post-release support for Borderlands 4, assuring fans that new content and updates are on the way. He expressed optimism about the title's continued strong performance, stating, "We think we'll continue to have strong sell-through of titles like that."

So, what does this mean for the future of Borderlands 4 on the Switch 2? While Take-Two remains committed to bringing more titles to the platform, the pause in development raises questions about the game's eventual release.

And this is the part most people miss... the gaming industry is constantly evolving, and delays or changes in development plans are not uncommon. It's a highly competitive market, and developers and publishers must adapt to ensure their games meet the high standards set by both fans and critics.

What are your thoughts on this development? Do you think Borderlands 4 will eventually make its way to the Switch 2, or is this a sign of things to come for the platform? Feel free to share your opinions and predictions in the comments below!