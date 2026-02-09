Bordeaux Dominates Northampton 50-28: Champions Cup Showdown Highlights (2026)

Bordeaux's Champions Cup victory over Northampton was a stunning display of rugby prowess, leaving the Saints with a bitter taste of defeat. The French side's clinical performance, highlighted by eight tries, showcased their dominance in the match. Despite Northampton's best efforts, Bordeaux's speed, strength, and creativity proved too much to handle. The Saints' star back row, Henry Pollock, faced a challenging atmosphere due to his involvement in a scuffle during the final whistle in Cardiff. While he managed to score twice, Bordeaux's relentless attack, led by Fiji full-back Salesi Rayasi and forward Cameron Woki, who both scored hat-tricks, sealed the victory. The Saints' loss was a result of their struggles at the scrum and a man-down situation, which allowed Bordeaux to capitalize on their class gap. Despite losing influential fly-half Fin Smith before the game, Bordeaux's recent home form, with 24 wins in 27 games, made it a formidable challenge for Northampton. The match saw Bordeaux's clinical display, with Rayasi scoring the first try, followed by Pollock's dramatic moment of scoring while silencing the booing crowd. The Saints' struggles continued with prop Danilo Fischetti being sin-binned, and they fell behind as Rayasi and Damian Penaud worked together to score. Northampton's woes deepened when they went down to 13 men due to a late hit by Rory Hutchinson on Louis Bielle-Biarrey, and they were still a man short when scrum-half Martin Page-Relo scored. Bordeaux's dominance continued with Penaud setting up Woki for a bonus point try before the break, and Rayasi's world-class hat-trick early in the second half. Woki's interception and second try, followed by Tommy Freeman's fine finish, brought some respite for the Saints. However, Bordeaux's clinical approach prevailed, with Woki scoring his third and Matthieu Jalibert bringing up the 50-point mark. Despite Pollock's late try and Fischetti's bonus point effort, the Saints couldn't close the gap. Bordeaux's victory sets the stage for a challenging away trip for Northampton in the next round. The match highlighted the fine line between victory and defeat in rugby, leaving the Saints with a lesson to learn and Bordeaux with a memorable triumph.