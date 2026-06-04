Bootwatch 2026: The Year of the Snake or the Ox? (2026)

Welcome to the world of rugby league bootwatch, where we delve into the fascinating realm of footwear trends and their impact on the sport. This season, we're witnessing a unique blend of tradition and innovation, with a surprising twist that has caught my attention.

The Year of the Snake or the Ox(en)?

As we embark on the Festival of the Boot, part 5, I've taken a step back from the triple-code coverage to focus solely on the NRL. And boy, did it deliver! The Magic Round revealed some intriguing developments, including a player who dared to be different.

The Snake Skin Sensation

Trey Mooney, the Newcastle prop, made a bold statement with his choice of Adidas Wales Bonner Predator Elites. Brown boots with a snakeskin pattern? Now that's a first! In a sea of traditional black and white, Mooney's boots stood out like a snake in the grass.

What makes this particularly fascinating is the collaboration aspect. Adidas teaming up with British designer Grace Wales Bonner showcases the fusion of fashion and sportswear. It's a trend that's gaining momentum, and Mooney's boots are a testament to that.

The Rise of the Oxen

But it's not just about snakeskin. The Oxen brand has been making waves, and their presence was hard to ignore during Magic Round. With a clever marketing strategy, they offered a free pair of yellow Metasock boots with the purchase of orange ones. A modern take on Tracy McGrady's mismatched shoes, this tactic certainly grabbed attention.

I've been following Oxen's journey, and their rise is impressive. From Tom Burgess in 2024 to Latrell Mitchell and Jayden Campbell now, they've secured some big names. And their direct-to-consumer approach has worked wonders, capturing a significant chunk of the NRL market.

A Shift in Design Language

One of the key trends this season is the return of fold-over tongues, inspired by football boots. Adidas and Asics have embraced this feature, offering a nod to the past while providing practical benefits. It's an interesting development, as it adds a layer of protection and custom fit for players.

But it's not just about functionality. The Metasock, in particular, stands out for its design. With its unique colorways and modern aesthetic, it's a boot that demands attention. Oxen has certainly shaken things up, challenging the established brands and setting a new standard.

The Future of Footwear

As we analyze the numbers, Asics still leads the pack, but their dominance may be waning. Nike and Adidas are gaining ground, with Oxen hot on their heels. Puma, on the other hand, faces a challenge, losing players to other brands.

The color trends are also shifting, with white boots taking a backseat to silver and other colors. It's a sign that players are embracing more diverse options, and brands are responding with innovative designs.

A Personal Favorite

Amidst all the trends, my eye was drawn to the simple elegance of the Canterbury Speed Falcon Elite. Worn by Bronson Xerri and Chanel Harris-Tevita, these boots prove that less can be more. A clean, white design with a touch of sophistication, they're a breath of fresh air in a world of flashy colors.

In conclusion, this season's bootwatch has been a fascinating journey. From snakeskin to fold-over tongues, and from established brands to up-and-comers, the world of rugby league footwear is evolving. It's an exciting time, and I, for one, can't wait to see what the next Magic Round brings.