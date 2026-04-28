Boots Riley's ‘I Love Boosters’: A Wild and Funny Send-Up of Late-Stage Capitalism (2026)

Boots Riley's latest film, 'I Love Boosters', is a wild and thought-provoking take on late-stage capitalism and the chasm between those who create high-end fashion and those who profit from it. The film follows a group of Oakland, California boosters who clash with a billionaire designer, played by Demi Moore. The movie is a send-up of the fashion industry, exploring the mechanics of how value is placed on art and the labor behind it. It's a bonkers, funny, and unexpected effort from Riley, who is known for his smart social commentary and weirdly believable magical realism. The film benefits from impactful visuals and a strong cast, including Keke Palmer, Naomi Ackie, Taylour Paige, and Poppy Liu.

One of the most fascinating aspects of 'I Love Boosters' is the exploration of the concept of boosters, which are shoplifters who resell their spoils at a discount. Riley, who has a background in music and has patronized boosters in the past, delves into the mechanics of the film industry and the value placed on art. The film raises deeper questions about the nature of art, labor, and ownership, and how these concepts are intertwined in the fashion industry.

The casting of the film is also noteworthy. Riley initially hesitated to cast Naomi Ackie, a London native, as he wanted to avoid the generic portrayal of Black people in the U.S. However, Ackie's delivery of a monologue in a voice and manner that Riley found unmistakably Bay Area convinced him to take the role. Taylour Paige, who was initially hesitant due to the smaller part, also joined the cast, and the chemistry between the four boosters was enhanced by their shared filming schedule in Atlanta.

Keke Palmer, who is the center of the film, has also made an exception to rewatch her work, finding new layers of meaning in the film. She highlights the universal struggles faced by people of different backgrounds, emphasizing the film's impact and resonance.

'I Love Boosters' is out on May 22 via Neon, and it's a must-watch for fans of Riley's work and anyone interested in a thought-provoking exploration of the fashion industry and the mechanics of art and labor.