Boosting Recycling Rates: Can Tower Hamlets Learn from Milan's Success? (2026)

A Call for Change: Tower Hamlets' Recycling Crisis

In the heart of London, Tower Hamlets faces a pressing environmental challenge - it holds the unfortunate title of having England's lowest recycling rate. But here's where it gets interesting; a local resident, an environmental artist with a unique perspective, believes the solution lies in embracing a different approach, one inspired by her homeland.

Meet Sylvietta, an artist with a passion for both creativity and sustainability. Originally from Milan, Italy, she brings a fresh perspective to the recycling debate. In Italy, recycling is not just a trend but a long-standing practice, and their methods are worth exploring.

"Italians have a unique relationship with rules," Sylvietta explains. "While we may not always follow them to the letter, we find creative ways to embrace them. And when it comes to recycling, we've got it down to a fine art."

In Milan, and across Italy, recycling is a precise science. Instead of the typical 'one-bag-fits-all' approach, Italians have separate bins for different materials: food waste, paper, plastic, metals, glass, and general waste. This meticulous system has earned Italy a top spot for recycling in Europe, according to the EU.

Sylvietta, who now calls a local authority block in Bow home, creates stunning art from the litter she collects. She believes the council could benefit from adopting a similar strategy. "The council could learn from Italy's example. It's about creating a culture of respect for the environment, and sometimes, a little nudge in the right direction is needed."

The Italian approach is strict but effective. If one resident contaminates a bin, the entire block faces a fine. "It might seem harsh," Sylvietta says, "but it ensures everyone takes responsibility. And let's face it, we all benefit from a cleaner, greener environment."

So, could Tower Hamlets benefit from a touch of Italian discipline? And this is the part most people miss - it's not just about rules, it's about a mindset shift.

What do you think? Should Tower Hamlets embrace a stricter recycling regime? Or is there another way to boost recycling rates? Let's spark a conversation in the comments!