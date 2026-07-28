Boost Your Weekend Playlist with 3 Hot Canadian Tracks from London Morning (2026)

Boosting Your Weekend with London Morning's Music Picks

In the world of music curation, it's the little details that make a difference. Ryan Soulliere, the associate producer of London Morning, understands this intimately. With a weekly playlist of 25 songs, Soulliere's expertise lies in selecting tunes that resonate with listeners. This week, he's chosen three tracks that will undoubtedly elevate your weekend vibe.

Ana Lía - Pariguaya

What makes this track stand out is its fusion of lively Latin dance and pop. The addition of Boogát and Ben Barille's vocals further enhances the song's appeal. Pariguaya is the perfect pick for a morning dance session, setting the tone for a vibrant weekend.

Abondance - Mizik

Montreal's Abondance collective brings a unique blend of French pop and dance. Mizik is an up-tempo track with sweet harmonies and soaring flutes. This song is a crowd-pleaser, ideal for adding some musical flair to your next party.

Tell It to Sweeney - Sweet Talkin'

Representing London's The Forest City, Tell It to Sweeney is a powerhouse. Their song Sweet Talkin' showcases tight arrangements and captivating vocals. This track is a dance floor favorite, guaranteed to get you moving and grooving.

In my opinion, these three songs are a testament to the diverse and vibrant music scene in Canada. Each track offers something unique, from the lively Latin rhythms to the French pop-dance fusion and the powerhouse vocals of Tell It to Sweeney. These picks are not just about the music; they're about creating an experience that resonates with listeners.

So, if you're looking to boost your weekend playlist, consider adding these tracks. They're not just songs; they're a gateway to a world of musical discovery and enjoyment. As Soulliere's picks demonstrate, sometimes it's the unexpected combinations that create the most memorable experiences.