Boost Your Weekend Playlist with 3 Hot Canadian Tracks from London Morning (2026)

Let's dive into a musical journey with London Morning's associate producer, Ryan Soulliere, who's got an ear for the latest and greatest tunes. In a world where music is an essential companion, Soulliere's picks are a refreshing addition to any playlist.

The Power of Local Talent

Soulliere's top three picks for the week showcase the diversity and talent of local and Canadian artists. From the heartwarming melodies of Dayna Manning's "World We Live In" to the psychedelic rock vibes of Zuffalo's "Digging a Hole," these songs offer a unique perspective on the music scene.

What makes Manning's song stand out is its lyrical depth. It's a gentle reminder to appreciate the world around us, a message that resonates deeply in today's fast-paced, often distracted society. The inclusion of three generations of Manning's family adds a layer of warmth and authenticity to the track, making it a perfect morning motivator.

A Trip Down Memory Lane

Zuffalo takes us on a nostalgic journey with "Digging a Hole." The song's mid-tempo beat and harmonious vocals evoke a sense of the 60s and 70s, a time when music was a powerful force for change. Yet, there's a modern twist to it, a subtle funk tone that keeps the track relevant and groovy.

Punk Rock Energy

For those seeking a punch of energy, Thunder Queens' "Wait" is the perfect anthem. With its chunky guitars and punk rock harmonies, this song is an instant mood booster. It's the kind of track that makes you want to jump up and tackle the world head-on. Imagine the thrill of adding this to your party playlist, the perfect catalyst for an unforgettable night.

A Personal Touch

As someone who loves discovering new music, I find Soulliere's picks incredibly inspiring. His ability to curate a diverse range of sounds, from the mellow to the energetic, showcases his keen ear and understanding of different musical genres.

What many people don't realize is that music curation is an art. It's not just about picking random songs; it's about creating a narrative, a journey that resonates with listeners. Soulliere's selections do exactly that, offering a unique and personal experience.

The Broader Impact

Beyond the individual songs, Soulliere's work highlights the importance of supporting local artists. In an industry dominated by mainstream acts, these independent musicians bring fresh ideas and unique perspectives. By promoting their work, we contribute to a vibrant and diverse musical landscape.

In conclusion, Soulliere's picks are a testament to the power of music. They remind us of the beauty in diversity, the importance of supporting local talent, and the joy of discovering new sounds. So, let these songs boost your weekend playlist and inspire you to explore more of the musical world around you.