Why Minced Broccoli Might Be More Nutritious, According to Science

Broccoli is a powerhouse of nutrients, but did you know that mincing it and letting it sit for a while can make it even more beneficial for your health? According to a study published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry, the smaller the raw broccoli is chopped and the longer it sits before preparation, the more of its cancer-fighting compound, sulforaphane, is released. This compound is a true superhero in the fight against cancer, heart disease, and other chronic illnesses.

But here's where it gets interesting: sulforaphane is also the reason why some people find broccoli less than palatable. It's an aphidochemical produced within broccoli and other cruciferous vegetables, as well as beans and grains. When raw broccoli is minced, certain enzymes come into contact with each other, activating the sulforaphane. The more the broccoli is broken down, the more these enzymes work, resulting in a higher concentration of sulforaphane.

However, don't rush to cook or eat your minced broccoli just yet. It needs some time in the open air to unlock its full potential. According to the study, exposing minced broccoli to the air for at least 40 minutes or up to 90 minutes allows the enzymes to release their magic and produce sulforaphane. Once this waiting period is over, the broccoli is ready to be cooked or enjoyed raw.

If you're short on time, don't worry! Studies indicate that eating raw broccoli without mincing or waiting still provides significant levels of sulforaphane. High-temperature cooking can inhibit the enzyme activity needed to activate sulforaphane, but steaming or lightly sautéing minced broccoli for less than five minutes won't completely ruin the enzyme activity. So, even if you're in a hurry, you can still get a nutrition boost.

But what if you need to cook broccoli immediately at a high temperature? Researchers have found a clever solution. According to a study published by Science Daily, enzyme activity can still activate sulforaphane after cooking, but only when the cooked broccoli comes into contact with another raw cruciferous vegetable. For example, adding a small amount of ground mustard seed powder from mustard greens to your cooked broccoli can help activate sulforaphane while adding a delicious flavor to your dish.

It's worth noting that frozen broccoli, which is often on the list of foods you should never buy frozen, loses some of its enzyme activity due to the high-heat blanching process necessary for freezing. However, mincing and seasoning frozen broccoli for sulforaphane activation can still work. If you're eating thawed and minced frozen broccoli without further cooking, be sure to toss it with ground mustard seed for an extra boost of sulforaphane. Or, you can create a raw broccoli salad with a warm mustard dressing for a refreshing and nutritious meal.