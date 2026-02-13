Book Your Summer Holiday NOW! Best Time to Save on Flights & Top Destinations (2026)

Are you ready to kickstart your summer holiday planning? While it may seem like a distant dream, now is the perfect time to secure the best deals and avoid the stress of last-minute bookings. But here's where it gets controversial... According to travel experts, the ideal time to book your summer getaway is not when the sun is high in the sky, but rather in the quiet of January. Yes, you read that right! So, if you've received some cash as a gift, now is the perfect opportunity to treat yourself. But why January, you ask? Well, it's all about the numbers. During the first two weeks of January, travellers can snag return economy flights for an average of £438. After this window, prices tend to soar, making February the most expensive month to fly. So, if you're looking to save big, January is your golden ticket. But what about the destinations? Let's explore some fantastic options. For a tropical escape, consider Ko Samui in Thailand. With return flights 17% cheaper than usual at £855, you can indulge in luxury resorts, pristine beaches, and mouth-watering street food like mango sticky rice for just £1.65. Or, if you prefer a European adventure, Puerto del Rosario in Spain awaits. Return flights are 16% cheaper at £293, and you'll be treated to a charming port, bustling streets, and stunning beaches like Playa Chica, perfect for families. And for those dreaming of a US adventure, Tampa in Florida is calling. With return flights 15% cheaper than last year at around £611, you can explore the vibrant city and its proximity to Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Studios. But wait, there's more! If you're flexible with your travel dates, May is another excellent month to book. You can find fantastic deals like return flights to Ko Samui for 17% less than usual. So, are you ready to plan your dream summer holiday? Remember, the best deals are often found in the quiet of January, but May is also a great option. Don't miss out on these incredible opportunities to create lasting memories. Now, it's your turn to share your thoughts! Do you agree with the experts, or do you have a different perspective? Let us know in the comments below!
Book Your Summer Holiday NOW! Best Time to Save on Flights & Top Destinations (2026)
Article information
