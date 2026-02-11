Book Tickets Online for 170+ Indian Monuments & Museums! (ASI ONDC Launch) (2026)

The future of cultural exploration is here! As of January 7, 2026, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has revolutionized the way we access historical sites. Now, over 170 ancient monuments and museums are just a few clicks away, thanks to the launch of online ticket booking on the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

But what does this mean for history enthusiasts and tourists alike? Well, the Ministry of Culture has a vision: by bringing ASI's ticketing system online, they aim to empower citizens and visitors to plan their trips effortlessly. Imagine being able to secure your entry to these iconic landmarks from the comfort of your home! No more waiting in long lines at ticket counters. And this is where it gets exciting: the online system integrates seamlessly with various applications, ensuring a smooth and accessible experience.

Here's the part that makes your visit even more rewarding: when booking through ONDC-enabled apps, you still get to enjoy the exclusive discounts! Indian visitors save 5 rupees, while foreign nationals receive a 50-rupee discount. It's a small gesture that goes a long way in promoting cultural exploration.

But is this new system without its challenges? Some might argue that the digital approach could potentially exclude those less tech-savvy or with limited access to technology. How can we ensure that the benefits of this innovation are accessible to all? Perhaps this is where the controversy lies, and it's a discussion worth having. What do you think? Are we witnessing a game-changer in cultural heritage accessibility, or is there a risk of leaving some enthusiasts behind?

