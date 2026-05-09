Bongbong Marcos on SALN Access: Balancing Transparency and Executive Powers (2026)

The Marcos Administration's Approach to SALN Access: Balancing Transparency and Executive Authority

In a recent development, the Presidential Palace has emphasized President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr.'s commitment to transparency and accountability while navigating the complex terrain of executive authority. This comes as the Office of the Ombudsman seeks the Statements of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALNs) of government officials under investigation, particularly those involved in alleged irregularities related to flood control projects.

During a press briefing, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro underscored the President's respect for the rules governing other government branches. This statement follows reports that the Ombudsman has initiated efforts to obtain the SALNs of lawmakers linked to the aforementioned irregularities. Castro's remarks highlight the delicate balance between transparency and the separation of powers, emphasizing that the President will adhere to the rules set by the House of Representatives or Congress in this matter.

One of the key points made by Castro is the President's awareness of the potential for 'executive overreach.' This means that while the President supports transparency, he is also cautious about exceeding his authority. This cautious approach is particularly relevant in the context of the ongoing investigation into the flood control fund scandal, where delays in accessing SALNs have been reported.

The situation came to a head when Ombudsman Jesus Crispin 'Boying' Remulla expressed frustration over the delays faced by graft investigators. According to reports, the House Secretary General informed Ombudsman investigators that access to the SALNs of House members under investigation requires approval from the plenary. This has led to Remulla's intention to clarify the procedures for obtaining these documents in a letter addressed to House Speaker Faustino 'Bojie' Dy III.

It's worth noting that the Civil Service Commission has authorized the Ombudsman to obtain relevant documents from various government agencies, including the Bureau of Internal Revenue, to gather information on assets, liabilities, net worth, business interests, and financial connections.

In summary, the Marcos Administration's stance on SALN access reflects a thoughtful approach to transparency, balancing the need for accountability with the respect for the rules and authority of other government branches. This delicate equilibrium is crucial in ensuring that the pursuit of transparency does not inadvertently infringe upon the principles of separation of powers.