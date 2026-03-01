Bomb Threats in Paris: EVACUATIONS at Montparnasse Tower & Other Landmarks (2026)

Paris Bomb Threat: Landmarks Evacuated, Police Respond

In a tense situation unfolding in the heart of Paris, France, multiple landmarks have been evacuated by police following reports of bomb threats. The French capital is on high alert as authorities respond to 'several emails' containing threats to blow up various locations.

The Montparnasse Tower, a 210-meter office skyscraper and a controversial landmark in the 15th district, is among the targeted sites. Social media reports indicate that the police have cordoned off the area, with security teams conducting a thorough sweep. Local authorities have advised residents to avoid the 15th Arrondissement, where the skyscraper is located.

This incident comes amidst a series of recent events, including the evacuation of the headquarters of France's hard-left France Unbowed party after a bomb threat. National coordinator Manuel Bompard confirmed the evacuation, assuring that all employees and activists were safe. The party's statement followed the arrest of two suspects in connection with the fatal beating of Quentin Deranque, a far-right political activist, just days prior.

The police have been swift in their response, with at least one report of potential explosive devices made before 6 pm. They are currently carrying out evacuations at various locations as a security measure. A police source stated, 'Some establishments requested evacuation and a verification process as a precaution.'

As the situation unfolds, Paris remains on edge, with authorities taking necessary precautions to ensure public safety. The public is advised to follow official instructions and stay tuned for further updates as the investigation continues.