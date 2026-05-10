Bolton Residents Fight Back: Double Yellow Lines Protest (2026)

Imagine a quiet neighborhood street, where children walk to school and families feel safe. Now, picture that same street transformed into a speedway, with cars zooming by at alarming speeds. This is the stark reality residents of Bridgeman Street and Goldsmith Street in Daubhill fear, as they vehemently oppose plans for double yellow lines they believe will prioritize speeding drivers over community safety.

But here's where it gets controversial: while the council argues these lines are necessary for traffic flow, hundreds of residents are fighting back, claiming they'll actually make the streets more dangerous. Over 300 people have signed a petition against the Traffic Order Regulation, a powerful testament to the community's concern.

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Irfan Yakub Ismail, a local resident, paints a vivid picture of the potential consequences. He explains how parked cars currently act as a natural speed bump, forcing drivers to slow down as they approach the junction. And this is the part most people miss: removing these parked cars by implementing double yellow lines, he argues, will create a dangerous stop-start scenario. Drivers, able to speed down Higher Swan Lane, will then abruptly brake further up Goldsmith Street where parked cars remain, increasing the risk of accidents.

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Ismail's concerns are deeply personal, rooted in his experience raising children and caring for elderly parents. He emphasizes that the community's priority is clear: they want traffic slowed down, not encouraged to move faster.

The proposed double yellow lines are part of a wider scheme identified by Bolton Council last December, targeting roads across Deane and Daubhill. While the council aims to address parking issues and improve traffic flow, residents like Ismail fear the unintended consequences for pedestrian safety.

Ismail has been proactive, contacting councillors and presenting the petition with its substantial number of signatures. Bolton Council, acknowledging the residents' concerns, has pledged to work with ward councillors and the executive cabinet member to address them. A spokesperson stated, "We are currently progressing the scheme and will keep people up to date."

But the question remains: can a balance be struck between efficient traffic flow and ensuring the safety of residents, particularly vulnerable pedestrians like children and the elderly? This debate highlights the complex challenges of urban planning and the importance of community engagement in decision-making. Do you think double yellow lines are the solution, or are there alternative approaches that could better serve both drivers and residents? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Bolton Residents Fight Back: Double Yellow Lines Protest (2026)

References

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