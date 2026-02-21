Bolton Council Sends Extra Teams for Weekend Bin Collections! (2026)

Is your bin overflowing in Bolton? You're not alone! Recent disruptions to bin collections have left many residents frustrated, but Bolton Council is taking action to resolve the situation this weekend.

Bolton Council has announced that they are deploying additional teams this Saturday to address the backlog of unemptied bins across the borough. This move aims to ensure that all scheduled collections are completed as quickly as possible. In a public statement, the Council expressed gratitude for residents' patience, assuring them that their teams are working diligently to catch up on all scheduled collections for the week. They further stated that for individually reported missed bins from this week, every effort will be made to empty these early next week, provided residents leave their bins out for collection.

This comes after apologies were issued on Wednesday, January 7th, due to significant delays in green bin collections and other wheelie bin services the previous week. Green bins, as a reminder, are designated for garden and food waste, playing a vital role in the council's environmental efforts. The Council stated that their bin collection teams had caught up on missed collections from the previous week, and were aiming to catch up on green bin collections this week.

But here's where it gets controversial... While the Council cites reasons like bins not being put out correctly, obstructed access due to parked cars or roadworks, and adverse weather conditions such as snow, ice, or flooding, as potential causes for missed collections, some residents feel these explanations don't always tell the whole story. Could there be other underlying issues, such as staffing shortages or logistical challenges, contributing to these ongoing problems? What do you think?

Common Reasons for Missed Bin Collections:

Bin Not Presented Correctly: The bin wasn't placed out for collection, perhaps remaining on private property within the boundary of your property.

The bin wasn't placed out for collection, perhaps remaining on private property within the boundary of your property. Overfilled Bin: The bin lid wasn't fully closed, potentially preventing the collection vehicle from properly lifting and emptying it.

The bin lid wasn't fully closed, potentially preventing the collection vehicle from properly lifting and emptying it. Access Obstruction: Skips, parked cars, or roadworks blocked access for the collection vehicle.

Skips, parked cars, or roadworks blocked access for the collection vehicle. Adverse Weather: Snow, ice, or flooding made it unsafe or impossible for collection crews to reach certain areas.

And this is the part most people miss... It's crucial to remember that if your bin was missed and none of the above reasons apply, Bolton Council urges residents to report the issue before 5 pm on the next working day following the scheduled collection day. If you do so, the bin lorry will then return to empty the bin within two working days. This ensures that the problem is addressed promptly.

Ultimately, the Council's efforts to deploy extra teams are a welcome step toward resolving the bin collection issues. However, the long-term solution may require a more comprehensive review of the current system. What are your experiences with bin collections in Bolton? Do you believe the Council is doing enough to address the problem? Share your thoughts and suggestions in the comments below!