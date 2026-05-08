Bolivian Cargo Plane Crash: 15 Dead, Money Scattered, Vehicles Destroyed (2026)

Imagine a cargo plane carrying millions in freshly printed currency crashing near a bustling highway, scattering money like confetti and leaving chaos in its wake. This is exactly what happened near Bolivia’s capital, La Paz, in a tragedy that claimed at least 15 lives and sparked a frenzy of controversy. But here’s where it gets even more shocking: as emergency crews battled flames and tended to the injured, hundreds of bystanders rushed to collect the spilled bills, hindering rescue efforts and forcing authorities to deploy riot police and soldiers to regain control. And this is the part most people miss: the Central Bank declared the scattered cash legally worthless, raising questions about the incident’s true implications.

On Friday, a Bolivian Air Force Hercules C-130 plane, en route from the eastern city of Santa Cruz, veered off the runway at El Alto airport—adjacent to La Paz—and plowed into a nearby field, bursting into flames. The plane, tasked with transporting newly printed Bolivian currency to the capital, left a trail of destruction in its path, damaging over a dozen vehicles on a nearby highway. Defense Minister Marcelo Salinas confirmed the crash but did not specify the exact number of fatalities, stating only that investigations into the cause were underway. Fire chief Pavel Tovar reported at least 15 deaths, though it remains unclear whether the victims were on the plane, in the cars, or among the crowd that later descended on the scene.

Bolivian Air Force Gen. Sergio Lora added a grim detail: two of the plane’s six crew members were still missing as of late Friday. Social media images painted a harrowing picture, showing mangled aircraft debris, destroyed vehicles, and bodies strewn along the road. Meanwhile, videos captured the surreal sight of people scrambling to grab bills, undeterred by the chaos or the presence of police in riot gear. Tovar criticized the crowd’s behavior, stating it delayed critical rescue operations.

In a move that sparked further debate, authorities—including police and military personnel—burned the remaining cash boxes in the presence of Central Bank President David Espinoza. He declared the banknotes legally invalid since they had not yet entered circulation, though he did not elaborate on the total amount being transported or its origin beyond mentioning it arrived in Santa Cruz from abroad. This decision left many questioning why the money was destroyed instead of being secured for potential redistribution.

The incident prompted the temporary suspension of all flights to and from the El Alto terminal, adding to the logistical fallout. But here’s the real question: Was this merely a tragic accident, or does the destruction of the currency and the swift, public disposal of the bills hint at something more? Could there be deeper financial or political implications at play? We’d love to hear your thoughts—do you think this incident raises red flags, or is it being blown out of proportion? Share your take in the comments below!