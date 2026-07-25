Bolaji Abdullahi: Why I Was Sacked as Sports Minister | Inside Nigerian Politics (2026)

A Tale of Political Loyalty: Why I Was Ousted as Sports Minister

In a revealing interview, former Minister of Sports Bolaji Abdullahi sheds light on his abrupt removal from office under the Jonathan administration. His story highlights the delicate balance between personal convictions and political expectations, especially when loyalty to a former leader clashes with the demands of a new political alliance.

The controversy began when President Jonathan visited Kwara State for a PDP campaign, coinciding with Bukola Saraki's defection from the PDP to the APC. As the most senior political appointee from Kwara, Abdullahi was expected to take the lead in the campaign, funding the PDP structure, and rallying against Saraki. However, Abdullahi's personal history with Saraki, dating back to his years as a special assistant and later as a commissioner, made him hesitant to publicly attack his former associate.

"I was in a difficult position," Abdullahi explained. "I had to choose between my loyalty to Saraki and my role in the Jonathan cabinet. It was a matter of principle. I refused to join the chorus of criticism, standing firm in my beliefs."

Despite the political pressure, Abdullahi's decision to remain loyal to Saraki came at a cost. He was relieved of his appointment as Sports Minister and reassigned to another role. Yet, he shows no regrets, having anticipated the outcome of his decision to stay true to his principles.

"In the end, I chose my conscience over convenience," he said. "I knew the price I might have to pay, but I stand by my choice."

Today, Abdullahi serves as the National Publicity Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), a testament to his unwavering commitment to his values. His story serves as a reminder that in the complex world of politics, personal integrity often takes precedence over political convenience.