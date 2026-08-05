BOJ Rate Decision: Will Ueda's Phone Change the Yen? Inflation Surges into 2026 (2026)

Japan's inflation conundrum has reached a critical juncture, with the Bank of Japan (BoJ) facing a challenging decision on interest rates. The latest data shows that inflation is not only running hotter than expected but is also spreading across various sectors of the economy. This has put the BoJ in a tricky position, with a potential rate hike on the table despite market expectations of a hold.

The Inflation Picture

Headline consumer price inflation in Japan rose to 1.5% year-on-year in March, surpassing both market consensus and the previous month's figure. Core inflation, excluding fresh food, accelerated for the first time in five months, reaching 1.8%. This suggests that price pressures are becoming more widespread and are not limited to specific sectors.

One interesting aspect is the government's intervention, which has masked the true extent of inflation. Energy subsidies and social welfare programs have kept prices down for gasoline, utilities, and education. However, if we remove these policy effects, inflation is well above the 2% target, according to ING. This indicates that the underlying inflationary pressures are stronger than the official figures suggest.

Structural Forces at Play

Several structural factors are contributing to the inflation outlook. This year's wage negotiations, known as the shunto, have resulted in growth above 5%, and even small and medium-sized enterprises are experiencing firm increases. Businesses are facing higher input costs due to a weak yen and rising global energy prices, and they are likely to pass these costs onto consumers, especially during the Japanese fiscal year's start in April.

The labor market is also not providing much relief for the BoJ. Unemployment is expected to remain low, and activity data is set to rebound. ING believes that the energy shock has not significantly impacted production, leaving the growth picture relatively resilient despite the accelerating inflation.

A Complex Decision

The BoJ's rate decision on Tuesday is shaping up to be a challenging one. Markets have shifted towards expecting a hold, influenced by local reports citing uncertainty around the Middle East situation. However, ING disagrees with this consensus, arguing that the energy shock's impact on inflation is more prolonged and substantial than on growth. This distinction is likely to be reflected in the BoJ's quarterly outlook report, which could influence its decision.

ING expects the BoJ to revise its inflation forecasts upwards, with FY2026 expected to rise from 1.9% to 2.4% and FY2027 from 2.0% to 2.2%. The GDP outlook for FY2026 is expected to be trimmed slightly to 0.7%.

The BoJ's Dilemma

With real interest rates deeply negative and inflation expectations at risk of becoming unanchored, the BoJ faces a genuine dilemma. If it holds on Tuesday, ING predicts that the accompanying communication will strongly signal a June hike. Even if the BoJ opts for a hold, the upward revision to its inflation outlook could trigger a shift in rate expectations across the curve.

ING's non-consensus call for an April hike, if materialized, could lead to a sharp yen rally and a sell-off in Japanese government bonds. This would catch markets off-guard, given the near-universal expectation of a hold. The upcoming decision and its communication will be closely watched, as they could have significant implications for the yen and the broader financial markets.

Conclusion

Japan's inflation situation is a complex puzzle, with structural forces, energy shocks, and global factors all coming into play. The BoJ's decision on Tuesday will be a critical moment, and its communication will provide valuable insights into its future policy direction. As an observer, I find it fascinating to see how central banks navigate these challenging economic environments, especially when their decisions can have such wide-reaching effects.