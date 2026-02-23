Boeing Outsells Airbus for the First Time Since 2018: A New Era in Aviation (2026)

In a surprising turn of events, Boeing has emerged as the top-selling aircraft manufacturer, surpassing its European competitor Airbus for the first time since 2018. This news marks a significant milestone in Boeing's journey towards recovery.

The Comeback Story

Last year, Boeing recorded an impressive 1,173 net orders for its airplanes, a testament to its resilience and the trust it has regained in the aviation industry. This achievement is particularly noteworthy given the challenges Boeing faced in recent years, including two tragic crashes and a series of production setbacks.

Boeing's monthly deliveries have been on the rise, with 63 jetliners handed over to customers in the last month alone. This brings the annual total to 600 aircraft, the highest in seven years. A significant portion of these deliveries consisted of the 737 Max, with 44 units delivered last month.

While Airbus still leads in overall aircraft deliveries for the year, with 793 units, it's worth noting that this number is below its record-breaking 863 airplanes in 2019. Airbus received 889 net orders for 2025, indicating a strong demand for its aircraft as well.

The Challenges Persist

However, both Boeing and Airbus continue to face hurdles in their supply chains, particularly with engine and other component issues. These challenges have impacted their ability to deliver aircraft promptly. It's crucial to understand that timely deliveries are vital for airplane manufacturers, as airlines typically pay the majority of a jet's price upon receipt.

Boeing's recent success is further highlighted by its impressive net orders for the last month, totaling 174 planes. This includes over 100 737 Maxes ordered by Alaska Airlines, a significant boost for Boeing's flagship model. Additionally, Delta Air Lines placed an order for at least 30 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, marking its first wide-body plane order from Boeing. These deliveries are scheduled to begin in the early 2030s, showcasing how airlines are securing their future fleet needs well in advance.

As Boeing's executives prepare to discuss the manufacturer's production plan during the upcoming quarterly results announcement on January 27, the aviation industry eagerly awaits further insights into Boeing's strategy and its path to sustained success.

Some industry experts argue that while Boeing's sales figures are impressive, the true test of its recovery lies in its ability to consistently deliver aircraft without further delays or safety concerns.