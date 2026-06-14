Boeing 777X Delayed Again: 2027 Deliveries at Risk? FAA Certification Update (2026)

The Boeing 777X, a long-awaited widebody aircraft, is facing yet another delay in its certification process, with early 2027 deliveries now in jeopardy. This setback comes as a surprise to many, given Boeing's recent positive outlook and the progress made in flight testing. The 777X, a combination of the 777 airframe and advanced technology from the 787 Dreamliner, was initially expected to be certified by October 2026, but this timeline has been pushed back.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has not disclosed the reasons for the delay, but it has confirmed that the 777X will be certified after the 737 MAX, which is expected to pass trials by the end of the year. This means that the 777X's certification is now dependent on the 737 MAX's success, which has its own history of delays and safety issues.

The wait for the 777X is certainly not over, and it's a testament to the challenges of aircraft certification. Boeing's CEO, Kelly Ortberg, expressed optimism at the Bernstein annual Strategic Decisions Conference, stating that the flight test program is on track to be completed by the end of the year, with deliveries expected to start next year. However, this optimism may be premature, given the history of delays and the complex certification process.

The 777X is a significant investment for Boeing, with a combination of advanced technology and innovative features. It features electronically dimmable windows, a lower cabin altitude, and a sculpted interior wall, all borrowed from the 787 Dreamliner. The aircraft is also powered by the General Electric GE9X, the largest commercial jet engine ever built. However, the testing airframes, built since 2020, must now incorporate design updates mandated by the FAA, which could delay the certification process further.

The delay has implications for launch customer Lufthansa, which anticipated its first deliveries in early 2027. The carrier will now have to wait longer, and it's not the only one. Other carriers waiting for deliveries have indicated that they will not accept any modified airframes and are instead waiting for new production planes. This means that the 777X program is facing a significant challenge in meeting its delivery commitments.

The delay also comes at a critical time for Boeing, as it aims to recover profitability and production levels. The 737 MAX 7 and 10 are on track for summer certification, which is a positive development for the company. However, the 777X's delay could impact Boeing's business strategy, as widebody planes like the 777X are costly to develop and sell in relatively low volumes. The cash flow from the 737 single-aisle family is crucial for keeping the 777X program alive, but the delay could disrupt this flow.

In conclusion, the Boeing 777X's certification delay is a setback for the company and its customers. It highlights the challenges of aircraft certification and the impact of delays on the entire aviation industry. As Boeing continues to navigate this complex process, the future of the 777X program remains uncertain, and the wait for its deliveries will likely continue for some time.