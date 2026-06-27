Body Recovered from Sea at Exmouth, Believed to be Second Missing Christmas Day Swimmer (2026)

A tragic discovery has been made at Exmouth, as authorities believe they have located the body of the second swimmer who went missing during a Christmas Day swimming event.

On January 25, a man's body was retrieved from the waters near Exmouth following an extensive search operation led by emergency services. This individual is thought to be Matthew Upham, one of two swimmers who disappeared amidst turbulent waves during the early morning swim on Christmas Day, which saw several participants encounter difficulties.

Witnesses reported seeing police and coastguard teams active around Orcombe Point today, with a cordon established to restrict access to Sandy Bay from this location. One local resident noted the presence of two marked police vehicles along with one unmarked car, in addition to three marked coastguard trucks. He observed officers setting up barriers and cones to close off the beach area, while an inshore lifeboat remained stationed just offshore beyond Orcombe Point.

The Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed that they were alerted to the scene around 3 PM, where they found and recovered the body of a man along the shoreline. A police spokesperson stated, "Emergency services were summoned shortly before 3 PM on Sunday, January 25, to Exmouth Beach after receiving a report about a possible body spotted near the shore. The body of a man has now been retrieved. While formal identification is pending, the family of a 64-year-old man from Budleigh Salterton has been notified of this development."

Earlier, on January 20, the body of the other swimmer who went missing during the same event was located along the shore at Sandy Bay in Exmouth. Police and coastguard personnel responded to the area at 8:45 AM that day. Although formal identification has not yet been completed, authorities believe this individual to be a 47-year-old man who failed to return to the shore from Budleigh Salterton. His family has also been informed of the situation.

On Boxing Day, Mr. Upham's family publicly acknowledged his disappearance, expressing their devastation. They stated, "Our family is heartbroken by the loss of our beloved family member Matthew Upham, who was reported missing on Christmas morning. We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the emergency services that responded, particularly the RNLI and coastguard, for their dedication, professionalism, and relentless efforts during this extremely trying time. We are profoundly appreciative of their compassion and support. As we mourn and support one another, we kindly ask for respect regarding our family's privacy. We thank everyone for their understanding, kindness, and condolences."

The identity of the 47-year-old swimmer remains undisclosed. It is expected that inquests will be initiated into the circumstances surrounding the deaths of both individuals.