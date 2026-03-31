Bob Iger's Take on Disney's Fox Acquisition: A Look Back (2026)

Bob Iger Reflects on Disney's Fox Acquisition: A Strategic Move Ahead of Its Time

In a recent conference call, Disney CEO Bob Iger reflected on the company's 2019 acquisition of 21st Century Fox, emphasizing its strategic value. Iger highlighted the acquisition's timing, noting that it was made at a time when rivals were willing to pay substantial multiples for Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD).

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"The battle for control of Warner Bros. Discovery should serve as a reminder to investors of the immense value of our assets, particularly our intellectual property (IP) brands and franchises," Iger stated. This acquisition, which Disney secured for over $70 billion, was a significant move that overcame a competing offer from Comcast. However, it also came with a substantial debt burden, sparking controversy on Wall Street.

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Iger's perspective on the Fox acquisition is particularly insightful in light of the current drama surrounding WBD. The company has accepted a $83 billion offer from Netflix to acquire its studio and streaming assets. This deal is in direct competition with a $108 billion offer from David Ellison's Paramount, which includes a hostile tender offer for all of WBD's assets, including linear television. Both offers are all-cash.

Despite the heated proxy battle unfolding, with Paramount urging WBD shareholders to reject the Netflix deal, Disney's Fox acquisition remains a strategic move. Iger's statement underscores the importance of IP monetization and the value of Disney's assets, even as the company navigates the complexities of the WBD situation.

Bob Iger's Take on Disney's Fox Acquisition: A Look Back (2026)

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