Bob Costas Returns to NBC for Sunday Night Baseball! ⚾️ (2026)

Bob Costas is making a triumphant return to NBC as the host of its MLB pregame show, marking a significant moment in sports broadcasting history. He was the voice that concluded NBC’s Major League Baseball coverage back in 2000 when the New York Yankees triumphed over the Oakland Athletics in the American League Championship Series. Now, as NBC resumes its baseball broadcasts, Costas will be the first person to usher viewers into this beloved sport, a role he has taken on following the network's announcement on Thursday. He will lead the pregame show for 'Sunday Night Baseball' when the two-time defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers kick off their season on March 26 against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Rick Cordella, the president of NBC Sports, emphasized the importance of Costas’s return, stating, "We’re aiming to give 'Sunday Night Baseball' a grand feel. Bob is an iconic figure in baseball, and having him back with us at NBC is fantastic. For a time, he embodied NBC Sports, so bringing him back as he approaches the latter stages of his career feels entirely fitting. With baseball returning to NBC, it just made perfect sense."

This year marks the centenary of NBC, a network that has a long-standing history with baseball, having aired games from 1939 to 1989, briefly partnered with ABC for the Baseball Network in 1994-95, and continued with playoff game broadcasts until 2000. Costas himself expressed his enthusiasm about baseball finding its way back to one of its traditional homes: "This is a positive development; baseball belongs here at NBC. The network has a rich history with the sport."

Costas's association with NBC spans an impressive 39 years, during which he left the network in 2019. Throughout his career, he hosted twelve Olympic Games, including eleven as the main primetime presenter, and covered seven Super Bowls, alongside roles in ten NBA Finals and seven World Series. Even after stepping away, he remained connected to NBC as an emeritus announcer since 2016, eagerly awaiting the right opportunity to re-engage more actively with the network, especially with the return of both baseball and basketball.

"Despite my absence from NBC since 2019, I've maintained regular contact with the network, waiting for the ideal moment for everything to align perfectly for my return. And now, that moment has arrived," Costas shared during a recent conference call. He also noted, "My contributions will not interfere with others’ work. Many are still in the prime of their careers, while I see myself more as the finishing touch or supportive role now—something I genuinely look forward to, particularly under the NBC banner."

Baseball has always held a special place in Costas’s heart. He served as a play-by-play commentator on NBC from 1982 to 1989 and again from 1994 to 2000, even being part of the announcing team for the 1995 World Series and taking on the primary play-by-play duties in 1997 and 1999. Additionally, he has lent his voice to broadcasts for TBS and MLB Network, announcing his retirement from play-by-play commentary after the 2024 American League Division Series featuring the Kansas City Royals against the New York Yankees.

Since the inception of MLB Network in 2009, Costas has remained a notable voice within the organization, contributing to their coverage, including the Hall of Fame announcements. In recognition of his outstanding contributions to broadcasting, he was honored with the Ford C. Frick Award in 2018.

Sam Flood, NBC Sports' executive producer, stated, "No one has been more synonymous with baseball without having played it than Bob. While former players may be more commonly associated with the sport, Bob has influenced generations of baseball fans and will continue to do so now that he’s back with us."

Costas has also been involved with NBC’s return to the NBA this season, providing narration for some introductory segments. During NBC’s earlier coverage of the NBA from 1990 to 2002, he either hosted or provided play-by-play commentary. NBC announced that Costas will continue to play a role in NBA broadcasts throughout the current season.