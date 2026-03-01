Bob Costas Returns to NBC for MLB Coverage: A Legend's Journey (2026)

A true legend of sports broadcasting is making a triumphant return to the spotlight! Bob Costas, the iconic voice of NBC Sports, is back in the baseball booth, and this time, he's bringing his expertise to Sunday Night Baseball.

Costas, a 29-time Sports Emmy winner, needs no introduction. His resume speaks for itself: 12 Olympic Games, 7 Super Bowls, 10 NBA Finals, and 7 World Series. But it's baseball where Costas truly made his mark, earning a place in the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.

His journey began in Syracuse, New York, where he started his broadcasting career as a student. Fast forward to today, and Costas is returning to NBC Sports, the network that helped him turn baseball into an iconic brand.

"Storytelling has always been NBC's signature," Costas shared during a media call. "Each game is a chapter in the story of a season, a career, and the rich history of baseball. NBC did this like no other."

Costas' impact on baseball broadcasting is undeniable. He served as a play-by-play voice and host for NBC's MLB coverage for 15 seasons, and his knowledge and passion for the sport are unmatched.

Rick Cordella, President of NBC Sports, praised Costas, saying, "There is no one more knowledgeable or passionate about baseball than Bob. We're thrilled to have him back."

Costas' return to NBC is a homecoming of sorts, and his expertise will undoubtedly enhance Sunday Night Baseball.

But here's where it gets interesting: Will Costas' unique storytelling style and deep knowledge of the game elevate NBC's coverage to new heights? And how will his presence impact the network's baseball brand?

These are questions for baseball fans and sports enthusiasts to ponder. What are your thoughts on Bob Costas' return to NBC? Do you think his presence will make a significant impact on the network's baseball coverage? Share your opinions in the comments below!