BMW X3 M50: The Ultimate Daily Driver? | Long-Term Review (2026)

Is the BMW X3 M50 the Ultimate Daily Driver?

Imagine a vehicle that seamlessly blends performance, practicality, and luxury—a car that can effortlessly transition from a bustling city commute to a serene countryside escape, all while turning heads and delivering an exhilarating driving experience. That’s the promise of the BMW X3 M50, a sports SUV that challenges the notion of what a daily driver can be. But does it truly live up to the hype? Let’s dive in.

A Broader Appeal Than You’d Expect

The BMW X3 has long been associated with a specific type of buyer, but its appeal is far more universal than you might think. Originally introduced in 2003 as an SUV variant of the 3 Series, the X3 has evolved into BMW’s best-selling model, now built in the US and South Africa. Its fourth-generation iteration, the G45, is wider, lower, and longer than its predecessor, with a striking grille that’s sure to spark conversation. But here’s where it gets controversial: the X3 M50, despite its aggressive styling and premium price tag, isn’t a full-fledged M car. Instead, it’s an M Performance model, a distinction that might leave purists divided.

Power and Presence

Under the hood, the X3 M50 packs a turbocharged 3.0-litre six-cylinder 'B58' petrol engine, delivering 393bhp and 428lb ft of torque. This makes it the most potent petrol straight-six in an M Performance car, though it falls short of the full M treatment. The engine’s power is complemented by a near-telepathic eight-speed automatic gearbox, ensuring smooth and responsive performance whether you’re overtaking on the motorway or navigating tight city streets. And this is the part most people miss: despite its size and weight, the X3 M50 feels remarkably agile, with taut body control that keeps you connected to the road.

Luxury Meets Practicality

Step inside, and you’re greeted by a cabin that balances luxury with functionality. The optional Harman Kardon sound system is a standout feature, delivering crystal-clear audio that elevates everything from podcasts to playlists. The ventilated seats are a godsend on long drives, though the haptic controls for the vents can be frustrating in direct sunlight. The panoramic roof and adaptive suspension are worthwhile upgrades, though the latter’s inclusion in the base price would be a welcome improvement.

The Daily Driver Test

To truly put the X3 M50 to the test, I took it on a series of journeys that spanned city commutes, motorway drives, and even a European road trip. From ferrying family through London’s stop-start traffic to navigating the cobblestone streets of Bruges, the X3 M50 proved its versatility. Its spacious interior comfortably accommodated passengers and luggage, while its fuel economy—averaging around 35.6mpg—was more impressive than expected for a vehicle of its size.

The Controversy: Is It Enough?

Here’s the contentious question: is the X3 M50 enough to satisfy M car enthusiasts, or does it fall short without the full M badge? While it lacks the raw power of a hypothetical X3 M, the M50 strikes a compelling balance between performance and everyday usability. It’s quick, engaging, and luxurious, but it’s also practical enough for family life—something a 3 Series simply can’t match. And that’s the real debate: is the M50’s blend of attributes more valuable than the outright performance of a dedicated M model?

Final Thoughts

The BMW X3 M50 is a masterclass in versatility, offering a driving experience that’s both thrilling and refined. While it may not satisfy those craving the ultimate M car, it’s a vehicle that excels in nearly every aspect of daily driving. So, is it the ultimate daily driver? For many, the answer is a resounding yes. But what do you think? Does the absence of a full M badge diminish its appeal, or is its blend of performance and practicality enough to win you over? Let the debate begin.