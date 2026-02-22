BMW's Electric Revolution: Injecting Emotion into the Next-Gen M Cars (2026)

Get ready for a thrilling ride as BMW gears up to revolutionize the electric car experience!

BMW is set to bring a whole new level of excitement to its upcoming battery-electric M3, scheduled for release in 2027. The company aims to infuse this EV hero car with the very essence of high-performance driving, creating an emotional connection that will leave drivers craving more.

But here's where it gets controversial: BMW plans to achieve this by employing electronic fakery, similar to what Hyundai has done with its Ioniq 5 N. Yes, you heard that right - artificial engine sounds and fake gear changes are on the menu!

Frankvan Meel, the global head of BMW's M division, explains that it's all about creating a familiar and comfortable experience for drivers. He believes that acoustic feedback is crucial for establishing a connection with the road, and thus, with the car.

"We're not trying to pretend we're a combustion car. It's about evoking an emotional response," Meel says.

And this is the part most people miss: BMW isn't just copying Hyundai's approach. They're adapting it to their own unique vision, using the basic sounds of the electric motor as a foundation and then enhancing it with emulated gearshifts and classic engine sounds.

Meel believes they've found the right balance, aiming to create a car that's not only cool and engaging but also something drivers will actively want to get behind the wheel of.

"It's going to be crazy, and I can't wait to see the reaction," he adds.

But here's the twist: BMW isn't abandoning its combustion roots just yet. They're taking a dual-path approach, continuing to develop high-performance combustion cars while also embracing the electric future.

"We have the best of both worlds, and that's an exciting prospect. It's about choosing the right path for the future," Meel explains.

So, what do you think? Is BMW's approach to electric cars a step in the right direction, or are they missing the mark? We'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments below!

Get ready for an electric revolution with a twist of nostalgia - it's going to be an exciting ride!

